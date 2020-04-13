Swiggy has enabled its ‘Grocery' deliveries section in over 125 cities in India. The company says that it has tied up with national brands and retailers including HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Cipla, Vishal Mega Mart, and Adani Wilmers to deliver essentials to its customers. To avoid crowds at grocery shops, Swiggy says that it will deliver goods in two hours. With the new ‘Grocery' category, Swiggy users can check for available grocery stores nearby and order for essentials. People who buy via Swiggy can also opt for ‘no-contact' delivery on prepaid orders.

As first exclusively reported by Gadgets 360, Swiggy started delivering groceries and essential goods last week in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. The company has now enabled the ‘Grocery' Tab in over 125 cities across the country. The feature is available inside the app, and clicking on it will show you all serviceable stores nearby. Users can then add grocery items available in the selected store, and even opt for no-contact delivery. If the user opts for no-contact delivery, the Swiggy delivery person will call you once the order is placed at your door.

Upon testing the new grocery feature in New Delhi, we discovered that Swiggy offers delivery time of as low as two hours. This hyperlocal delivery feature will serve as a relief for many users, as movement is currently restricted in the country due to the nation-wide lockdown. Many online delivery companies are out of delivery slots and are delivering goods after over a week. Swiggy looks to eradicate this problem by offering its Swiggy labour force to delivery groceries from nearby grocery shops. The 21 days lockdown period has extended in many states across India till April 30.

Swiggy has also revamped its ‘Swiggy Go' offering to ‘Swiggy Genie' in over 15 cities. Swiggy Genie looks to offer Dunzo-like service of pick up and drop of items from anywhere within the city. However, during the lockdown, this service is limited to delivering essentials only.