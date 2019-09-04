Technology News
Swiggy Go Launched for Instant Pick Up, Delivery of Packages

Swiggy on Wednesday launched 'Swiggy Go' here which is an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere across the city.

By | Updated: 4 September 2019 13:40 IST
Food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday launched ‘Swiggy Go here which is an instant pick up and drop service to send packages anywhere across the city.

According to the company, Swiggy Go can be used to pick up and drop off laundry, get forgotten keys, send lunch boxes from home to office or even deliver documents or parcels to clients.

Similar to Swiggy Stores -- which promises to deliver to users' doorsteps household items like groceries, flowers, and medicines among other things within an hour -- Swiggy Go will be part of the main app.

"Swiggy's vision is to elevate the quality of life of urban consumers by offering unparalleled convenience. After enabling this with food delivery for five years and stores across the city with Swiggy Stores, Go will open the Swiggy delivery superpower to all consumers in the city," Sriharsha Majety, CEO, Swiggy, said in a statement.

"Bengaluru will be the first city in the country to experience Swiggy do the last-mile delivery for everything, not just food. By 2020, we will expand Swiggy Go to over 300 cities and Swiggy Stores to all the major metros, ushering in a new era of convenience for consumers across India," Majety added.

Swiggy also said it will expand its on-demand delivery service -- Swiggy Stores -- to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

In Bengaluru, the platform will deliver from any store, including more than 300 merchant-partners like Godrej Nature's Basket, Nilgiri's, Organic World, Heads Up For Tails and Nandu's Chicken.

In Hyderabad, the company has tied up with close to 200 merchant-partners like Ratnadeep, Ghanshyam, Sneha Chicken, Yellow and Greens and 24 Organic Mantra, in addition to delivering from any store a customer chooses in the city.

This comes weeks after the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) asked food delivery platforms Swiggy, Zomato, Uber Eats, and Food Panda to do away with deep discounts while addressing other issues.

In letters written to all major online delivery aggregators, the association said that during its interaction with restaurant operators, it was observed that operators displayed strong resentment at the current status of transparency, forced discounting, uneven commission structure and general high-handedness of the aggregators in the food delivery space.

