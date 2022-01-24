Technology News
  • Swiggy Raises $700 Million in Funding Round Led by Invesco, Other Investors

Swiggy Raises $700 Million in Funding Round Led by Invesco, Other Investors

The new funding round saw an increased participation of institutional investors both in India and globally, Swiggy said.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 January 2022 16:02 IST
Swiggy Raises $700 Million in Funding Round Led by Invesco, Other Investors

Swiggy's existing investors include Alpha Wave Global, Qatar Investment Authority

Highlights
  • Swiggy on Monday said it has raised $700 million (nearly Rs 5,225 crore)
  • Swiggy's investors include Ghisallo, Smile Group, and Segantii Capital
  • New fundraise sees increased participation of institutional investors

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has raised $700 million (nearly Rs 5,225 crore) in new funding led by investment firm Invesco.

Other new investors in the round include Baron Capital Group, Sumeru Venture, IIFL AMC Late Stage Tech Fund, Kotak, Axis Growth Avenues AIF- I, Sixteenth Street Capital, Ghisallo, Smile Group, and Segantii Capital, Swiggy said in a statement.

Six months after raising $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,330 crore), the new fundraise also sees increased participation of institutional investors both in India and globally, it added.

Swiggy's existing investors Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge Capital), Qatar Investment Authority, and ARK Impact, along with its long-term investor Prosus also participated in the round.

"This investment comes at a time when the adoption of food and online grocery is accelerating and the consumer demand for Swiggy's many services continue to grow," the company said.

