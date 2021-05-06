Technology News
  Swiggy Introduces Care Corner to Highlight Services Beneficial for COVID 19 Relief

Swiggy Introduces Care Corner to Highlight Services Beneficial for COVID-19 Relief

Swiggy Care Corner is highlighting all the things Swiggy Genie can help you do, without stepping out. This includes sending homemade food, care packages, picking up medicines, or even groceries.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 May 2021 10:48 IST
Swiggy Introduces Care Corner to Highlight Services Beneficial for COVID-19 Relief

Swiggy Care Corner widget is live on the homepage inside the app

Highlights
  • Swiggy also curates a list of healthy food items that you can order
  • Care Corner section also has donation links to Give India, ImpactGuru
  • Swiggy Genie can be used to send homemade food, care packages

Swiggy has introduced a special Care Corner inside its app to help with COVID-19 relief efforts. The food delivery app now has a dedicated section that intends to help those who are quarantined at home. This Care Corner is essentially highlighting all the things Swiggy Genie can help you do, without stepping out. This includes sending homemade food, care packages, medicines, or even groceries. Additionally, Swiggy has also partnered with HealthifyMe to curate a list of healthy food items from trusted eateries nearby.

Swiggy executive Harnidh Kaur tweeted the arrival of this new Care Corner widget inside the Swiggy app. This section can be found on the homepage itself and clicking on it opens up a curated list of services and delivery that one can avail if they can't leave the house. This also helps those who can't go over personally to deliver homemade food or care packages, and Swiggy Genie enables these users to carry their packages over for them. The Care Corner informs users that they can send homemade food, and care packages that include personal care items for those in need.

Users can even ask Swiggy Genie to pick up medicines from pharmacies and get groceries from stores nearby. Swiggy Genie, a revamped avatar of Swiggy Go, was launched during the first wave of the pandemic last year. It is essentially a Dunzo-like service of pick up and drop of items from anywhere within the city.

Furthermore, the new Swiggy Care Corner also curates a list of food items that you can order from nearby trusted eateries during your quarantine days. The biggest challenge that most people face during their isolation period is getting good food delivered at home and Swiggy looks to help these users with a curated list. The company claims that it partnered with HealthifyMe to craft this list. It includes comforting treats that give you the feel of homemade-style food and healthy choices that are good for your immunity. At the end of the Care Corner section, Swiggy has also published donation links for Give India and ImpactGuru to help collect funds for essential healthcare supplies and oxygen cylinders.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Swiggy, Swiggy Care Corner, Swiggy Genie, HealthifyMe
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
SpaceX Starship SN15 Rocket Prototype Achieves First Safe Landing Following Four Failed Attempts
Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Could Release Today

