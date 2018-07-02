Swiggy Appoints Vivek Sunder as Chief Operating Officer

Swiggy on Monday announced appointment of Vivek Sunder as its first Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Swiggy, Sunder will be responsible for the company's operating units and be tasked with accelerating Swiggy's mission of making the lives of consumers more convenient and hassle-free.

"Swiggy's strength lies in the quality and talent of our team, which has received an incredible boost with Vivek coming on board," said CEO Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety. "I am confident that his proven track record and extensive experience, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices will drive and extend Swiggy's upward trajectory," he added.

Effective immediately, Sunder will be in-charge of developing and executing Swiggy's strategic direction and priorities to drive organisational growth and operational excellence.

"It is impressive to see just how much Swiggy has been able to achieve in less than four years through an obsessive focus on the consumer and flawless last-mile execution," said Vivek Sunder on his appointment.

"I am extremely energised to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth tied with operational excellence," he added.

With over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry, Sunder has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies at Procter & Gamble (P&G). In his most recent role as the Managing Director, P&G, East Africa, Sunder was instrumental in driving both top and bottom-line growth while expanding its market share and margins in a difficult macroeconomic climate.