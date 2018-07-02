NDTV Gadgets360.com

Swiggy Appoints Vivek Sunder as Chief Operating Officer

 
, 02 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Appoints Vivek Sunder as Chief Operating Officer

Swiggy on Monday announced appointment of Vivek Sunder as its first Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Swiggy, Sunder will be responsible for the company's operating units and be tasked with accelerating Swiggy's mission of making the lives of consumers more convenient and hassle-free.

"Swiggy's strength lies in the quality and talent of our team, which has received an incredible boost with Vivek coming on board," said CEO Swiggy, Sriharsha Majety. "I am confident that his proven track record and extensive experience, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices will drive and extend Swiggy's upward trajectory," he added.

Effective immediately, Sunder will be in-charge of developing and executing Swiggy's strategic direction and priorities to drive organisational growth and operational excellence.

"It is impressive to see just how much Swiggy has been able to achieve in less than four years through an obsessive focus on the consumer and flawless last-mile execution," said Vivek Sunder on his appointment.

"I am extremely energised to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth tied with operational excellence," he added.

With over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry, Sunder has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies at Procter & Gamble (P&G). In his most recent role as the Managing Director, P&G, East Africa, Sunder was instrumental in driving both top and bottom-line growth while expanding its market share and margins in a difficult macroeconomic climate.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy, Vivek Sunder, Swiggy COO
Vodafone Red Plans Now Offer Lowest Bill Guarantee Feature to Rival Jio
Oculus VR Headset Sales Ban Rejected, Facebook to Pay ZeniMax $250 Million
Samsung Galaxy J8
Swiggy Appoints Vivek Sunder as Chief Operating Officer
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  2. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  3. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  4. iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 Design Leaked in Hands-on Video of Dummy Units
  5. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy On6 Expected to Launch in India Today
  7. Aadhaar-Based Instant PAN Allotment System Launched
  8. App Install Rates Drop on Google Play, Some Android Devs Observe
  9. Android P Update Rollout for Nokia Phones May Start in August
  10. Jio Download Speed Rises 30 Percent in May 2018, TRAI Data Shows
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.