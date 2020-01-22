Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online Food, Restaurant Rates in Some Cases

Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online Food, Restaurant Rates in Some Cases

Swiggy said the prices might be different online and offline because of the restaurant's policies.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 15:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online Food, Restaurant Rates in Some Cases

Swiggy said prices might be different as it is the sole discretion of the restaurant

Highlights
  • Swiggy said the prices might be different online and offline
  • The company said that it's because of the restaurant's policies
  • Prices on Swiggy up to 50 percent more than actual price, a user claimed

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday admitted that food rates on its platform may be higher than those being offered by restaurants in certain cases.

Reacting to a tweet from a Bengaluru man who claimed that prices of food items in Zomato or Swiggy menu are 25-50 percent more than the actual price of the same item at the restaurant, Swiggy said the prices might be different online and offline because of the restaurant's policies.

"Slowly big discounts are coming down. In fact prices of food items in Zomato or Swiggy menu are 25 to 50 percent more than actual price of the same at restaurant. Delivery charges added. Home made food will always prevail," tweeted the user.

Swiggy replied: "We understand your concern, and would like to inform you that we're trying to maintain transparency in our services and that extends to the pricing on the platform.

"However, the prices might be different online and offline as it is the sole discretion of the restaurant without any added input from our end".

The user further claimed that he has proof and can share the actual price menu.

"Should send some screenshots of your prices and actual menu pictures? Some prices of food items are more than 50 percent in some areas of Bangalore. Where is sole discretion of restaurant in this. Don't try to fool the consumer," the user replied.

Swiggy further responded: "We're working hard to make your ordering experience as seamless as your dine-in experience. To that end, we've also looked at pricing, however, that remains to be the restaurant's right & we do not intervene with the same.

"You may witness discrepancies in the online and offline pricing which remains to be the sole prerogative of the restaurant. Hope to serve you better in the future," said Swiggy.

The Twitter conversation brought more people into the debate.

"Last I checked, that's not the way your domain work that way. You collect commission from restaurants for bringing in customers, which is 25 percent of sales. In some restaurants, there are no or minimum packing charges. But you add packing charges too.. And if you want proof...let know," tweeted a user named Hemanth.

"Hey Hemanth, we understand your point of view. The taxes and the packing charges being restaurant's prerogative is passed on without any intervention from our end," Swiggy replied.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Swiggy
Qualcomm Set to Power 5G Phones in India, Launch of Snapdragon-Powered Laptops Imminent
Tencent Bids $148 Million for Online Games Maker Funcom

Related Stories

Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online Food, Restaurant Rates in Some Cases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price Leaked; Galaxy S20+ LTE Variant Spotted
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco India Chief Reveals Brand's Plans, Says It Will Take on Xiaomi
  5. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  6. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  7. PSA: Don't Update Twitter for Android on Your Phone
  8. Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online and Restaurant Rates
  9. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Launch Timeline, Price in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Bids $148 Million for Online Games Maker Funcom
  2. Swiggy Admits Differences Between Online Food, Restaurant Rates in Some Cases
  3. Qualcomm Set to Power 5G Phones in India, Launch of Snapdragon-Powered Laptops Imminent
  4. Huawei Mate Xs Spotted on TENAA, Dual Mode 5G Network Tipped
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Leaks in Multiple Renders, Shows Colour Options
  6. Google Releases 3 New Experimental Apps to Encourage You to Use Your Phone Less
  7. Vodafone Rs. 558, Rs. 398 New Prepaid Plans Offer 3GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calls
  8. Realme Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds Certified, Might Debut as Affordable Variant of Realme Buds Air
  9. Trump Said to Meet With Apple's Tim Cook and Other CEOs at Davos Today
  10. Twitter for Android Update Crashing App: Here's How to Fix It For Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.