Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

SwiftKey for Android Now Supports Urdu, 4 Other Languages

 
, 23 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
SwiftKey for Android Now Supports Urdu, 4 Other Languages

Highlights

  • SwiftKey for Android has been updated
  • The new update brings support for Urdu and other languages
  • It also has some bug fixes

The SwiftKey keyboard app has been updated with support for Urdu (English) and a bunch of other languages, including Alsatian, Fongbe, Norman, and Warlpiri. The new language support is limited to Android devices. Microsoft has also added some bug fixes to deliver an improved typing experience through its keyboard app. Last month, the SwiftKey keyboard app for Android and iOS was updated with a toolbar that brings quick access to GIFs, emoji characters, and copied text.

With the latest move, the SwiftKey app for Android now supports over 200 languages. The app was already supporting widely used languages such as English (US, UK, AU, CA), Spanish (ES, LA, US), Portuguese (PT, BR), German, Turkish, French, Arabic, Russian, Italian, and Polish among various others.

Apart from new languages, the updated SwiftKey app has some bug fixes. the punctuation slider on the virtual keyboard will no longer trigger the period when sliding finger on it. Further, the keyboard won't lock up when you try to tag someone in Instagram comments. The app has also received a layout fix that comes when using Dvorak + Split + Undock settings.

You can visit Google Play to download the latest SwiftKey version on Android device. There isn't any word on an identical version for iOS devices. However, that could also debut in the coming days to match the experience with its Android counterpart.

Microsoft last month brought the SwiftKey 7.0 as the "biggest update" since its acquisition in 2016. That update brought a "Collections" feature as a toolbar to offer quick access to GIFs, emoji characters, and copied text. The toolbar can be used to store emoji, stickers, and GIFs. Also, the last update expanded the location sharing feature for eight new hybrid languages, including Assamese (English), Bengali (English), Kannada (English), Malayalam (English), Marathi (English), Nepali (English), Odia (English), and Telugu (English). Users can shift between these languages seamlessly.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SwiftKey for Android, SwiftKey, Android, Apps
Jetpack Joyride India Official Is a Joyless, Half-Baked Game That's Nothing Like the Original
Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Dealings Banned by Iran's Central Bank
Best AC deals
SwiftKey for Android Now Supports Urdu, 4 Other Languages
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V9
TRENDING
  1. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 With 6-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Ceramic Back Panel Teased Officially
  3. Xiaomi Mi 6X (Mi A2) Leaked Retail Box Reveals Specifications, Features
  4. OnePlus 6 to Launch in India 'Soon', Amazon India Registration Page Live
  5. Airtel Rs. 49 Recharge Offers 3GB Data With 1 Day Validity to Beat Jio
  6. Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Xiaomi Mi 7 May Launch in Q3 2018 With 3D Facial Sensing Tech
  8. Moto G6 and E5 Launched, New WhatsApp Features, and More News This Week
  9. Amazon India to Double Down on Groceries, Foray Deeper Into Fresh Produce
  10. Apple Loses Over $60 Billion in Market Cap on 'iPhone Fears'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.