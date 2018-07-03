NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Super Mario Run Reaches $60 Million Revenue, 77 Percent From App Store: Sensor Tower

Super Mario Run Reaches $60 Million Revenue, 77 Percent From App Store: Sensor Tower

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Super Mario Run Reaches $60 Million Revenue, 77 Percent From App Store: Sensor Tower

Highlights

  • Super Mario Run was launched two years ago
  • The game was first launched on iOS and then on Android
  • It has earned $60 million revenue from global player spending

A new report suggests that Nintendo's mobile game Super Mario Run has managed to rake in $60 million in revenue since its launch two years ago. A large part of that sum has been earned from the App Store, while Google Play contributed the rest. To recall, Super Mario Run was launched first on iOS platform in September 2016, followed by Android six months later. This comes months after Nintendo announced that its Android and iOS games such as Super Mario Run and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, have not reached a "satisfactory profit point yet".

According to Sensor Tower Store Intelligence estimates, Super Mario Run has managed to make $60 million revenue from worldwide player spending in two years. Out of this revenue, 77 percent share comes from the App Store, and the rest came from Google Play. However, in the first quarter of 2018, the revenue split from Google Play increased to 35 percent. The report also states that most of the players of the Super Mario Run game are from the United States, while revenue from Japan accounts for about 17 percent of the total.

As mentioned, the game had first arrived on iOS in 2016, and was downloaded 40 million times in the first four days after launch, and hit about 78 million by the end of January. But Super Mario Run was having trouble converting those downloads into paid customers - by Nintendo's estimates, only 5 percent had done so. Last year in April, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Run was downloaded almost 150 million times across Android and iOS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Super Mario Run, Nintendo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Goes Official in India
Oppo A5 With 6.2-Inch 19:9 Display, 4GB RAM, Android 8.1 Spotted on TENAA
Samsung Galaxy J8
Super Mario Run Reaches $60 Million Revenue, 77 Percent From App Store: Sensor Tower
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched at Rs. 39,999, Coming to India on July 16
  4. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  5. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  8. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  9. Nokia 7 Plus Dual-VoLTE Issues Fixed, Confirms HMD Global
  10. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.