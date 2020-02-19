Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It

Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It

Strava, which tracks the sports activity trends of some 50 million people in almost 200 countries, surveyed 25,000 runners.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 February 2020 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It

According to Strava, half of the runners said they either hate it or barely tolerate it

Highlights
  • Only a fraction of people who run do so because they love it
  • Most are motivated by boosting their body image
  • Strava surveyed 25,000 runners

Only a fraction of people who run do so because they love it, and most are motivated by boosting their body image and improving their heart and mental health, according to a global survey by the fitness-tracking app Strava.

Strava, which tracks the sports activity trends of some 50 million people in almost 200 countries, surveyed 25,000 runners and found that half of them say they either hate it or barely tolerate it, while only 8 percent love it.

But running is often "connected with a sense of stability at a deeper level," Strava said in a report of the survey's findings. "Runners described the need to run to maintain their sense of self and as a way to respond to adversity."

"There's a great realisation that to exercise the body also helps to exercise the mind - which is a muscle that needs just as much looking after as the other muscles," said Simon Klima, Strava's global marketing director.

And love it or hate it, the vast majority of runners cited health as a primary motivator for getting out and clocking up the miles. More than 80 percent said they started running to get healthier, stronger or have more energy.

In Brazil, 22 percent of amateur runners said they'd taken up the sport due to a health scare. That compares with just 2 percent in the United States. There, almost half of respondents said building strength was a core motivator to run - and this was even higher - at 54 percent - among US women.

German runners were the most likely of the nations surveyed to cite body image as a reason to run - at 47 percent - and in Japan, 15 percent say they run to combat feelings of anxiety and depression.

Klima sees this as a sign of the times: "With social media networks putting pressure on people for how they look, it's driving up the motivating factor of body image," he said.

The "Why We Run" survey - which included respondents from nine countries in North America, South America, Asia and Europe - showed how runners worldwide share many common traits.

It clustered runners into five key types based on the benefits they value and the extent to which they race or run in social groups.

They ranged from "passionate runners", who run in many social settings and reap the psychosocial benefits like accomplishment and happiness, to "mindful runners" - who tend to run alone - to "reluctant runners" who rarely compete in races and perceive the fewest social or psychological benefits of all runner types.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Strava
Parasite Search Interest Surges on Google Post Oscars 2020 Win, Director Bong Joon-Ho Also Searched For
Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law

Related Stories

Strava Fitness App Survey Finds Only a Fraction of People Run Because They Love It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
  2. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  4. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Lenovo HT10 Pro True Wireless Earphones to Launch in India Soon, Price Revealed
  7. Vivo Y21 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery
  8. Oppo Watch's Curved Screen, 3D Glass Protection Teased by Company
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Official Teaser Highlights Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Fitbit Versa 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C3 Variant With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner Launched in Thailand: Price, Specifications
  2. ‘Face ID-Compatible’ Custom Face Masks Could Protect You From Coronavirus and Still Unlock Your iPhone
  3. HikeMoji Comes Out of Beta With Improvements
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G to Pack 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup, Colour Options Revealed
  5. RailTel Says Free Wi-Fi Service Will Continue at 415 Stations After Google Contract Ends
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Fails Dust Test Miserably in iFixit Teardown Video
  7. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS Update With Jio Wi-Fi Calling Support, January 2020 Security Patch, More
  8. Indian Railways Roots Out Illegal Software, Says More Tatkal Tickets Now Available for Passengers
  9. Coronavirus-Themed Malware Is Spreading Fast, Says Check Point Research
  10. Kashmir Police Files FIR Against VPN Users Accessing Social Media Sites Under UAPA, Scrapped Law
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.