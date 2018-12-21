NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Stellar Unveils Updated Data and Photo Recovery Apps for Windows, Mac, and iPhone

Stellar Unveils Updated Data and Photo Recovery Apps for Windows, Mac, and iPhone

, 21 December 2018
Stellar Unveils Updated Data and Photo Recovery Apps for Windows, Mac, and iPhone

Stellar, one of the leading names in data recovery domain in India, on Thursday announced the launch of new versions of its four flagship software for consumers. The updated Stellar Data Recovery for Windows, Mac, iPhone, and Stellar Photo Recovery are now available to download from the company's website.

Stellar Data Recovery for Windows and Mac help users recover their data in scenarios like deleted files, corrupt hard drives, and even virus attacks, as well as other situations. In certain scenarios, the software even helps recover data from lost partitions. The software can recover documents, photos, and videos from your internal drives, external drives, and even other media like memory cards.

The latest version of Stellar Data Recovery for Mac supports modern file systems like APFS, in addition to the legacy file systems.

Stellar Photo Recovery is a focussed product targeted at recovery of deleted photos, videos, and audio files. It supports recovery of all popular media formats and even RAW file formats of popular camera manufacturers.

Stellar Data Recovery for iPhone — which runs on Windows or Mac, and not your iPhone — claims to support recovery of deleted data from a connected iPhone. It can also extract data from iCloud backups and iTunes backup files.

A company representative said a version for Android is in the works.

stellar photo data recovery new Stellar Data Photo Recovery

 

All four Stellar apps are geared towards end users and designed to be used even by non-technical users, making DIY data recovery a possibility. Users have the option to try the apps for free and preview the data that can be recovered before deciding to pay up to get access to their data.

The company also used the occasion to reveal a new logo and brand identity.

Stellar, Stellar Data Recovery, data recovery software, photo recovery apps
Stellar Unveils Updated Data and Photo Recovery Apps for Windows, Mac, and iPhone
