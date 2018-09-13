NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Wars: Rivals Cancelled Before Official Release

, 13 September 2018
Highlights

  • Star Wars: Rivals was announced in January
  • Soft launched in June in a few countries
  • Will be shut down on October 11

Disney has decided to cancel Star Wars: Rivals, its real-time competitive mobile action shooter announced back in January, before its official release. The game had been soft launched in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in June, but it’s no longer available for download and in-app purchases have been disabled.

Those who still have Star Wars: Rivals on their devices can continue to play till October 11, after which the game will be retired for good. Disney added that it wouldn’t be offering any refunds for any in-app purchases that players have already made.

The free-to-play mobile title was set to feature characters from multiple eras of the Star Wars universe, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Rogue One’s Jyn Erso, and the sequel trilogy’s Captain Phasma. Players would also have access to weapons such as Chewbacca's bowcaster, Han Solo's DL-44 pistol, and Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine rifle in addition to special skills like Darth Vader's Choke and Admiral Ackbar's Orbital Strike.

As with every other free-to-play game, it was designed to entice players to make in-app purchases, ranging from $5 to $100 (about Rs. 360 to Rs. 7,200). Rivals was a cynical cash grab attempt by Disney but it’s clear that it didn’t receive enough traction or love from the soft launch countries to warrant a full release.

Further reading: Star Wars, Star Wars Rivals, Disney, Lucasfilm
