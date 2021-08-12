Technology News
  • Spotify's Wear OS App Gets Redesigned UI With Downloadable Songs, Podcasts: How to Download

Spotify's Wear OS App Gets Redesigned UI With Downloadable Songs, Podcasts: How to Download

Spotify's updated Wear OS app will support smartwatches running Wear OS 2.0 or higher.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 August 2021 16:16 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify's Wear OS app lets users control other wireless devices using Spotify Connect

Highlights
  • Spotify's new Wear OS app need to be connected to headphones for playback
  • Spotify Premium subscribers can download songs, podcasts
  • Free users can stream songs on shuffle mode; can download podcasts

Spotify has updated its Wear OS app to add the ability to download media on smartwatches along with a minor refresh for the user interface (UI). The music streaming service announced its updated app along with the launch of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. The update will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that the ability to download media on the Wear OS app will be exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers.

In the coming weeks, Spotify Premium subscribers with Wear OS smartwatches will be able to download and play media offline, directly from their wearables. Free users will be able to stream songs using the shuffle mode but can download podcasts.

However, Spotify mentioned that the smartwatches should run Wear OS 2.0 or higher and the connected smartphone should have the latest version of Spotify's app.

How to download songs from Spotify on Wear OS

  1. From your watch, find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch.
  2. Tap on Download to watch.
  3. To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on your watch.
  4. Once the selected playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you'll see a little green arrow next to their names.
  5. Connect your headphones and start listening.

It is worth mentioning that the smartwatch would need to be connected to earphones or headphones as the Spotify app may not support an inbuilt speaker. The Wear OS app, in addition to playing media, will also be able to control playback for wireless speakers, TVs, and gaming consoles via Spotify Connect.

In addition to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classiclaunched recently at the Galaxy Unpacked event — Spotify's new functionality will be available for Wear OS-enabled smartwatches from Fossil, Mobvoi, and Suunto over the coming weeks.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Update, Wear OS, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Samsung
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
