Spotify Home Screen Now Showing Recently Played, Podcasts, and Discover With Latest Update

Spotify’s latest update will also let you view three months of your listening history.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 March 2021 17:20 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify lets you easily discover new songs from your favourite artists

Highlights
  • Spotify to release new update by the end of this month
  • Spotify will display a card with new songs from an artist
  • The music streaming app now supports 12 Indian languages

Spotify is updating its UI for its Android and iOS apps this month. Last year, the music streaming service had updated its UI to include a user's playlists and podcasts at the top of the home screen. Now, Spotify has added a new feature that lets users jump back into their recently played songs and podcasts much more easily. The recently played feature will show users song and podcast history from the past three months. The new home screen will also show other handy navigation and discovery options. Podcasts and the discover section will be available to premium users only.

In a recent blog post, Spotify described in detail what the update will bring to the popular music streaming service. The update will be a server-wide change and the new features should reach all users by the end of this month.

The new update will let users review their song and podcast for the past three months from the Recently Played tab on the home screen. It will be shown along with playlists, albums, and shows they were played from. For premium subscribers of Spotify, a new feature is being added to the podcasts that are available to them. Already played podcasts will show a progress bar detailing how much a user has listened to, while new episodes will have a blue dot next to them.

Lastly, Spotify will also not let users miss out on new songs by their favourite artists. It will display a card by the artists that will have all the new songs. But what isn't confirmed is whether it will only show songs from that particular artist or show recommendations to other similar songs and/ or artists too.

In other Spotify-related news, the app on Android and iOS will now support 12 regional languages that include Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The languages were already available for the Web client and now will start rolling out to the mobile apps.

Is HomePod mini the best smart speaker under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium, Spotify Update
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Hawkeye Spin-Off Echo From Marvel in Development at Disney+: Reports

