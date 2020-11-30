Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report

Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report

Spotify Stories are visible for the recently-updated playlist like Christmas Hits.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2020 13:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report

Artists like Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix have reportedly shared Stories on Spotify

Highlights
  • Spotify Stories are currently available to only a few famous people
  • Both Android and iOS users can see Stories on Spotify
  • Spotify Stories general availability is not known yet

Spotify has started to roll out a Stories feature to a small group of popular artists, joining an ever growing list of apps that are adding this feature. As per a report, the music streaming platform is testing the feature with some selected playlists which can be accessed on Android and iOS apps. The report claims that currently, Stories are visible for the recently-updated Christmas Hits playlist, and for various artists whose music is on the playlist. These artists include Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. Unfortunately, there is no information on general availability of the feature.

According to a report on Engadget, Spotify confirmed the development to the publication saying that the feature is a test. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” a Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A lot of people are sharing the development on Twitter as well.

The news of Spotify working on Stories broke in January this year when the Swedish music streaming platform allowed some influencers to share Stories alongside their public playlists. At that time, Summer Mckeen, a makeup and fashion social media influencer was the first one to put Stories on her profile. She currently has 117,108 Spotify followers.

Just like Stories on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other platforms, the feature on Spotify allows users to share video clips that can contain snippets of songs and album art as well as introduce their playlists. At that time, Mckeen shared a playlist titled “all time besties”.

Spotify has over 144 million premium subscribers and is one of the most popular music and audio streaming services.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Stories
Samsung’s Upcoming True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy Buds Pro: Report
Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today

Related Stories

Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. From Tenet to Durgamati, What to Watch in December
  3. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Deals of Up to 80 Percent Off
  4. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  5. Samsung Launches Level U2 Neckband Earbuds With 12mm Drivers
  6. Nokia 5.4 Launch, Alleged Specifications And Price Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site
  8. Amazon Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  9. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 9 4G Launched in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch Chandra Grahan Live in India Today
  2. Spotify Is Testing a Stories Feature With Playlists, Artists: Report
  3. Samsung’s Upcoming True Wireless Earphones Will Be Called Galaxy Buds Pro: Report
  4. Flipkart’s Flipstart Days Sale to Start Tomorrow, With Offers of Up to 80 Percent Off on Electronic Accessories
  5. Amazon India Cyber Monday Sale Brings Up to 50 Percent Off on International Brands
  6. Moto G 5G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Level U2 Neckband Earbuds Launched With 12mm Drivers, 18 Hours Music Playback
  8. Nokia 5.4 With 6.4-Inch Hole-Punch Display May Be Launched Soon, Price Tipped
  9. Disney+ Hotstar December 2020: Mulan, Pixar’s Soul, Euphoria, and More
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Appears on HDR10+ Certification Site With Model Numbers PDSM00, PDST00
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com