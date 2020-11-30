Spotify has started to roll out a Stories feature to a small group of popular artists, joining an ever growing list of apps that are adding this feature. As per a report, the music streaming platform is testing the feature with some selected playlists which can be accessed on Android and iOS apps. The report claims that currently, Stories are visible for the recently-updated Christmas Hits playlist, and for various artists whose music is on the playlist. These artists include Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix. Unfortunately, there is no information on general availability of the feature.

According to a report on Engadget, Spotify confirmed the development to the publication saying that the feature is a test. “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time,” a Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A lot of people are sharing the development on Twitter as well.

The news of Spotify working on Stories broke in January this year when the Swedish music streaming platform allowed some influencers to share Stories alongside their public playlists. At that time, Summer Mckeen, a makeup and fashion social media influencer was the first one to put Stories on her profile. She currently has 117,108 Spotify followers.

Just like Stories on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and other platforms, the feature on Spotify allows users to share video clips that can contain snippets of songs and album art as well as introduce their playlists. At that time, Mckeen shared a playlist titled “all time besties”.

Spotify has over 144 million premium subscribers and is one of the most popular music and audio streaming services.

