Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Testing 'Social Listening' Feature to Allow Users to Listen to Music Together

Spotify Testing 'Social Listening' Feature to Allow Users to Listen to Music Together

It is unclear when the feature will be released for public.

By | Updated: 1 June 2019 17:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Testing 'Social Listening' Feature to Allow Users to Listen to Music Together

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Jane Manchun Wong

Spotify's "Social Listening" would let multiple users add songs and make playlists in real time

Highlights
  • A screenshot suggesting the new feature surfaced on the Web
  • Spotify for Android is said to have the evidence of the new feature
  • Recently, Spotify revealed the testing of its first hardware

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature called "Social Listening" that would let multiple users add songs and make playlists in real time. For now, the feature is being internally tested by Spotify employees. It remains unclear if the feature would roll out to its over 100 million users worldwide.

"Spotify is working on 'Social Listening', letting friends to control music together with their own devices. Scan Spotify Code or open link for it to begin," famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Friday.

The screenshots Wong tweeted, hidden in the Android version of Spotify, shows the screen set-up ready to let users scan each other's codes or share a link to create a shared queue.

"We're always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time," TechCrunch quoted Spotify as saying.

Earlier this month, Spotify revealed that it is testing its first hardware - a voice-controlled music and podcast player for cars called "Car Thing". The test will be limited to the United States and the company will invite a select few Spotify Premium users for the same. Spotify stated that it doesn't have any plans to release the device for the consumers at this point.

The device plugs into a vehicle's 12-volt outlet for power and connects to both a person's car and phone over Bluetooth.

The test is supposed to include a small group of people and as part of the test, some premium users would receive the device for free.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Social Listening, Social Listening
Cambridge Analytica Scandal: US Judge Denies Facebook's Request to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Improper Sharing of User Data
Honor Smartphones
Spotify Testing 'Social Listening' Feature to Allow Users to Listen to Music Together
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M40 Tipped to Pack 6GB RAM, Full-HD+ Screen, 3500mAh Battery
  3. Teen Dies After Allegedly Playing PUBG Mobile for 6 Hours
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based MIUI Update in India
  5. Redmi K20 May Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Outside China, Leaked Retail Box Tips
  6. Realme 2 Pro Getting Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  7. WhatsApp for iPhone Removes Ability to Save Profile Photos
  8. Redmi Note 7S to Go on Open Sale in India From Tonight via Flipkart, Mi.com
  9. Redmi Note 7S Review
  10. Microsoft Hints at a 'Modern OS' With 'Seamless Updates'
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.