Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is testing a new feature called "Social Listening" that would let multiple users add songs and make playlists in real time. For now, the feature is being internally tested by Spotify employees. It remains unclear if the feature would roll out to its over 100 million users worldwide.

"Spotify is working on 'Social Listening', letting friends to control music together with their own devices. Scan Spotify Code or open link for it to begin," famed reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong tweeted on Friday.

The screenshots Wong tweeted, hidden in the Android version of Spotify, shows the screen set-up ready to let users scan each other's codes or share a link to create a shared queue.

"We're always testing new products and experiences, but have no further news to share at this time," TechCrunch quoted Spotify as saying.

Earlier this month, Spotify revealed that it is testing its first hardware - a voice-controlled music and podcast player for cars called "Car Thing". The test will be limited to the United States and the company will invite a select few Spotify Premium users for the same. Spotify stated that it doesn't have any plans to release the device for the consumers at this point.

The device plugs into a vehicle's 12-volt outlet for power and connects to both a person's car and phone over Bluetooth.

The test is supposed to include a small group of people and as part of the test, some premium users would receive the device for free.