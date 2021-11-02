Technology News
  Spotify Premium Being Offered for Free for 3 Months to Visa Card Users: Here's How to Avail

Spotify Premium Being Offered for Free for 3 Months to Visa Card Users: Here’s How to Avail

Spotify's new offer is only available to users who haven't tried Premium before.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 November 2021 13:21 IST
Spotify Premium Being Offered for Free for 3 Months to Visa Card Users: Here’s How to Avail

After trial, users need to pay Rs. 119 per month to continue accessing Spotify Premium

Highlights
  • Spotify Premium plan offers an ad-free listening experience
  • Spotify Premium plans start at Rs. 7 for one day
  • New Spotify offer is limited to first-time Premium users

Spotify is offering a free Premium subscription for Visa cardholders. The latest offer will allow users to enjoy three months of Spotify Premium subscription free-of-cost. Users who haven't tried Spotify Premium membership before can only avail this new offer. The audio streaming service's Premium plans give access to more than thousands of songs without advertisements and multiple-device support as well. The paid subscription also allows users to download songs for offline listening along with features such as group listening and skipping songs.

Interested users can visit the Spotify website to grab three months of Premium subscription for free with a Visa card. To avail the latest offer, customer needs to sign in using their personal Spotify account and provide valid Visa card details on the offer landing page. The new offer is limited to Premium individuals and users who have availed any form of Spotify Premium plans earlier, including trial period, will not be eligible for this offer.

How to get free Spotify Premium for 3 months

  1. Open Spotify and click on Start Trial.
  2. Log in or Sign up with your details and scroll down.
  3. Select the option for three months trial and add your Visa card details to activate it.

The three months subscription can be cancelled at any time. After the trial period of three months, users will be required to pay Rs. 119 per month to continue to access Spotify Premium.

As mentioned, the Spotify Premium plan offers an ad-free listening experience, offline playback by downloading songs, and support for multiple devices. Users can enjoy group listening sessions as well. Spotify Premium gives access to higher-quality sound and offers features including the ability to skip songs.

At present, the Spotify Premium plans have four categories — Mini, Duo, Family, and Individual. The Mini plan costs Rs. 7 for a day for a single account. Premium Duo supports two accounts and costs Rs. 165 per month. The Family plan comes with a price tag of Rs. 199 per month and supports up to six accounts for families. Individual plan costs Rs. 939 and it is a one-year one-time plan.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium, Spotify Premium Plans, Spotify Visa Card offer
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

  
