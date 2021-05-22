Technology News
  Spotify Premium Users Can Now Download Music for Offline Listening on Apple Watch

Spotify Premium Users Can Now Download Music for Offline Listening on Apple Watch

You can also use Siri on your Apple Watch to play your songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 May 2021 19:27 IST
Spotify Premium Users Can Now Download Music for Offline Listening on Apple Watch

Photo Credit: Spotify

Apple Watch users need to have a Spotify Premium subscription to experience offline downloads

Highlights
  • Spotify is finally bringing music downloads for Apple Watch users
  • It requires Apple Watch Series 3 or later
  • Spotify recently announced a similar experience for Wear OS devices

Spotify has announced that it is bringing the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch for offline listening. Users will be required to have a Spotify Premium account and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to experience downloads option. Spotify competitor and Apple's in-house music streaming service Apple Music has had an offline playback support on the Apple Watch for quite some time. However, several Spotify subscribers have been demanding a similar option since the launch of its app in November 2018.

“Starting today, we're beginning to roll out the ability for Premium users to download playlists and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use,” Spotify said in a statement.

Users with Apple Watch Series 3 and later running on watchOS 6.0 or later (recommended watchOS 7.1 and up) will be able to access offline music downloads from their Spotify Premium account. This will also require users to have the latest version of the Spotify app on their iPhone.

Once the prerequisites are in place, you'll have to choose the Download to Apple Watch option by pressing the three dots (...) button on your favourite playlist, album, or podcast to download your content for offline listening on Apple Watch. You will also be able to check the progress by heading over to the Downloads section on the watch.

A little green arrow will be available next to the names of the playlists, albums, and podcasts that are downloaded on your Apple Watch. All you need to do is to connect your headphones to your Apple Watch and start listening to the music — without requiring you to carry your iPhone.

You can also use Siri on your Apple Watch to play songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts. You can also mark one of your music tracks as ‘favourite', ask ‘what's currently playing', or make adjustments such as control volume, skip track, play, or pause a song using Siri.

Spotify says the new experience will be available to all eligible Apple Watch users globally over the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Spotify announced that it was bringing support for offline playlists and podcasts to Wear OS devices. That update is, however, yet to reach users.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Spotify, Apple Watch, offline downloads, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More

