Spotify has announced that it is bringing the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch for offline listening. Users will be required to have a Spotify Premium account and an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to experience downloads option. Spotify competitor and Apple's in-house music streaming service Apple Music has had an offline playback support on the Apple Watch for quite some time. However, several Spotify subscribers have been demanding a similar option since the launch of its app in November 2018.

“Starting today, we're beginning to roll out the ability for Premium users to download playlists and podcasts to Apple Watch for offline use,” Spotify said in a statement.

Users with Apple Watch Series 3 and later running on watchOS 6.0 or later (recommended watchOS 7.1 and up) will be able to access offline music downloads from their Spotify Premium account. This will also require users to have the latest version of the Spotify app on their iPhone.

Once the prerequisites are in place, you'll have to choose the Download to Apple Watch option by pressing the three dots (...) button on your favourite playlist, album, or podcast to download your content for offline listening on Apple Watch. You will also be able to check the progress by heading over to the Downloads section on the watch.

A little green arrow will be available next to the names of the playlists, albums, and podcasts that are downloaded on your Apple Watch. All you need to do is to connect your headphones to your Apple Watch and start listening to the music — without requiring you to carry your iPhone.

You can also use Siri on your Apple Watch to play songs, albums, playlists, and podcasts. You can also mark one of your music tracks as ‘favourite', ask ‘what's currently playing', or make adjustments such as control volume, skip track, play, or pause a song using Siri.

Spotify says the new experience will be available to all eligible Apple Watch users globally over the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, Spotify announced that it was bringing support for offline playlists and podcasts to Wear OS devices. That update is, however, yet to reach users.