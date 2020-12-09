Spotify users will now be able to add custom cover pictures and descriptions to their playlists from their Android and iOS devices. Until now, the ability was limited to the desktop app. The feature has started rolling out and can be used by Spotify free and premium users. Spotify is also tipped to be working on a ‘trim silence' feature that will allow users to skip pauses in podcasts, although it isn't clear if this feature will be available to everyone.

Users will be able to choose an image from their photos and set it as the cover picture for their custom playlists. Announcing the rollout of this feature to Android and iOS devices in a blog post, Spotify said that this was a “highly requested feature”.

To customise your Spotify playlist cover picture and description from the mobile app, open the playlist you've created, click on the three dots to open its menu, and click on Edit playlist. Now, click on the default album art picture (usually a collage of the album art of the first four songs from your playlist) or tap on Change image. You'll get the option of either clicking a photo and using it as the cover image, or choosing a photo from your gallery. Click on Use photo when you're ready and write a description for your playlist in the Add description box below the photo. Click on save and you're done.

Reverse engineer expert Jane Manchun Wong has also shared a screenshot of a new feature that might come to Spotify. As per the screenshot, a toggle under Spotify's settings will give users the option to turn on the ‘Trim Silence' option. This will skip the pauses in podcasts, which could attract more users to use Spotify to stream podcasts. Although, some other podcast apps also offer a similar feature.

Earlier this week, Wong had also said that Spotify was working on adding support for local music playback on Android. Users could soon get the option to turn on the new ‘Show device files' option on the app, which will show all the audio files that have been saved.

