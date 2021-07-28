Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021

Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021

Spotify's total monthly active users rose 22 percent to 365 million during Q2 2021.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2021 16:42 IST
Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021

Spotify paused its advertising campaign in many regions due to the severity of the pandemic

Highlights
  • Spotify’s revenue rose to EUR 2.33 billion for the April-June quarter
  • Spotify said Monthly Active User performance was slower than expected
  • Spotify said it saw a better growth in the latter half of the quarter

Spotify beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the music streaming company reported a 20-percent jump in paid subscribers for its premium service driven by demand in Europe and North America.

Revenue rose to EUR 2.33 billion (roughly Rs. 20,460 crores) for the quarter, from EUR 2.15 billion (roughly Rs. 18,875 crores) a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of EUR 2.29 billion (roughly Rs. 20,105 crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Premium subscribers, that account for most of the company's revenue, hit 165 million in the quarter, matching analysts' expectations.

Total monthly active users (MAUs) rose 22 percent to 365 million.

In its note to shareholders, Spotify said, "Most of our major metrics - Subscriber growth, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Operating Income - performed better than expected this quarter. The exception was MAUs, where we fell short of our guidance range. The quarter was led by improving ARPU, decreased churn, a return to per user consumption growth, and significant advertising strength. We did see a second quarter of greater MAU variability mainly due to ongoing COVID-19 headwinds and a temporary issue related to user intake on a third-party platform. However, trends improved in the back half of the quarter."

Explaining more on the COVID-19 roadblock, the company added: "MAU performance was slower than expected due primarily to lighter user intake during the first half of the quarter. COVID-19 continued to weigh on our performance in several markets, and, in some instances, we paused marketing campaigns due to the severity of the pandemic. Separately, a user sign-up issue associated with a global third-party platform created unexpected intake friction, which also impacted MAU growth. This issue has since been resolved."

"Overall, we saw a return to better growth patterns in the back half of the quarter. Although we continue to face near-term uncertainty with respect to COVID-19, we remain confident in the underlying health of our user funnel, and our existing user retention activity remains consistent with historical trends," the company said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Premium, Wall Street, Refinitiv
Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing

Related Stories

Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  3. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  5. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 vs Poco F3 GT: Battle of the Affordable Flagships
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  8. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
#Latest Stories
  1. ShareChat Raises $145 Million From Temasek, Others at Near $3-Billion Valuation
  2. Spotify Now Has 165 Million Paid Subscribers, Sees a Rise of 20 Percent in Q2 2021
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  4. LinkedIn Blocked in Kazakhstan Over Alleged Fake Accounts, Gambling Advertisements
  5. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed to August 19
  6. Poco F3 GT Getting MIUI Update With July Android Security Patch
  7. JBL Live 660NC Headphones, JBL Live Pro+ TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. Facebook Said It Will Restrict Ad Targeting of Under-18 Users on Its Platform
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Trailer Teases Galaxy Z Fold 3 Design
  10. Hubble Telescope Finds First Evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter's Moon Ganymede
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com