Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates

Spotify, which launched its service over a decade ago, earns by selling music subscriptions and showing ads to free users.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 April 2020 18:45 IST
Spotify Paid Music Subscribers Rise to 130 Million, Beats Quarterly Estimates

Spotify said it started seeing a slowdown in ad sales in the last weeks of March

Highlights
  • Spotify shares rose 2 percent in trading before the bell
  • Spotify faces stiff competition from Apple and Amazon
  • For Q2, Spotify expects subscribers in the range of 133 to 138 million

Spotify Technology on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected 31 percent jump in paid music subscribers to 130 million and a 22 percent rise in revenue in the first quarter, weathering a slowdown in ad sales due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Shares of the Swedish music streaming firm rose 2 percent in trading before the bell.

Spotify, which launched its service over a decade ago and faces stiff competition from Apple and Amazon, earns by selling music subscriptions and showing ads to free users.

"We are fortunate that as a business we are able to operate with very little disruption and our hope is that providing music, information, and an escape for many can provide some joy and comfort," the company said in a statement.

For the second quarter, Spotify expects premium subscribers in the range of 133 million to 138 million. Analysts were expecting 136.5 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It also forecast total revenue in the range of EUR 1.75 billion (Rs. 14,370 crores) to EUR 1.95 billion (roughly Rs. 16,000 crores) , below expectation of EUR 2.02 billion (roughly Rs. 16,585 crores), according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Spotify said it started seeing a slowdown in ad sales in the last weeks of March as buyers tightened their purse strings due to the spread of the cornonavirus.

First-quarter premium subscribers, however, rose 31 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 128.6 million paid subscribers.

Revenue rose to EUR 1.85 billion (roughly 15,200 crores) for the three-months ended March 31 from EUR 1.51 billion (roughly Rs. 12,400 crores) a year earlier. Analysts were expecting EUR 1.86 billion (roughly Rs. 15,260 crores).

The company reported a loss attributable to shareholders of 20 euro cents per share. Analysts were expecting a loss of 49 euro cents per share.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

