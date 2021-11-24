Technology News
Spotify Launches 'Netflix Hub' on Its App to Lure Fans With Podcasts, Soundtracks From Popular Shows

Spotify said the hub would contain Netflix-tied podcasts including Okay, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 November 2021 11:18 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

The Netflix Hub will contain playlists from hit shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton

Highlights
  • Netflix Hub can be accessed by both free and premium listeners
  • Spotify saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter
  • Spotify had also collaborated with Disney to create the Disney Hub

Music streaming platform Spotify Technology said on Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix's shows.

The Netflix Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, will contain playlists from hit shows such as Money Heist and Bridgerton, as well as the official soundtrack from shows such as Squid Game. It can be accessed by both free and premium listeners.

The hub would also contain Netflix-tied podcasts including Okay, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, and The Crown: The Official Podcast, the Swedish company said in a blog post.

Spotify, which saw a rise in premium subscribers in the third quarter, has benefited from the pandemic as people turned to its music platform to stay entertained. But with growing competition from Apple Music and Amazon Music, Spotify is looking at introducing new features to attract more subscribers.

Earlier in 2019, it had also collaborated with Disney to create the Disney Hub.

Spotify said subscribers across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and India will have access to the hub.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

