Spotify on Thursday announced that it is expanding the availability of the live lyrics feature to more regions. The music-streaming service has partnered with Musixmatch for it, and the feature will be available for all Free and Premium across various platforms. The live lyrics feature was first introduced in June 2020 for users in Asia (including India), the Caribbean, and South America. The new feature synchronises the lyrics with the song being played. Spotify also mentioned that the live lyrics feature was one of the most requested features by its users.

A blog post by Spotify announced the update that brings the live lyrics feature to users across the globe. The music-streaming service has expanded on its existing partnership with Musixmatch to bring "song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks." The new live lyrics will be available to all users. They can experience the new feature on the Android and iOS apps, Spotify desktop client, TV, as well as gaming consoles — PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Lyrics on the Spotify mobile app can be viewed by swiping up in the 'Now Playing View' of a song. The lyrics are synchronised to the song and keep scrolling automatically as the song progresses. Spotify has also given users the ability to share the lyrics directly from the lyrics screen by tapping the share button at the bottom of the screen. Similarly, users on the desktop app can tap on the microphone in the Now Playing bar to view the lyrics of a song.

On the Spotify TV app, users will have to activate the live lyrics feature by clicking on the Lyrics button on the bottom right corner of the 'Now Playing View' of a song. Once activated, the lyrics would automatically be visible in the 'Now Playing View.'

