Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally

Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally

Spotify's live lyrics feature has been developed in partnership with Musixmatch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 November 2021 11:14 IST
Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally

Spotify's live lyrics feature synchronises the lyrics with to the song being played

Highlights
  • Spotify's live lyrics feature was first introduced in June 2020
  • The feature will be available on Android, iOS, TV, gaming consoles
  • Spotify's live lyrics will be available for Free, Premium users

Spotify on Thursday announced that it is expanding the availability of the live lyrics feature to more regions. The music-streaming service has partnered with Musixmatch for it, and the feature will be available for all Free and Premium across various platforms. The live lyrics feature was first introduced in June 2020 for users in Asia (including India), the Caribbean, and South America. The new feature synchronises the lyrics with the song being played. Spotify also mentioned that the live lyrics feature was one of the most requested features by its users.

A blog post by Spotify announced the update that brings the live lyrics feature to users across the globe. The music-streaming service has expanded on its existing partnership with Musixmatch to bring "song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks." The new live lyrics will be available to all users. They can experience the new feature on the Android and iOS apps, Spotify desktop client, TV, as well as gaming consoles — PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Lyrics on the Spotify mobile app can be viewed by swiping up in the 'Now Playing View' of a song. The lyrics are synchronised to the song and keep scrolling automatically as the song progresses. Spotify has also given users the ability to share the lyrics directly from the lyrics screen by tapping the share button at the bottom of the screen. Similarly, users on the desktop app can tap on the microphone in the Now Playing bar to view the lyrics of a song.

On the Spotify TV app, users will have to activate the live lyrics feature by clicking on the Lyrics button on the bottom right corner of the 'Now Playing View' of a song. Once activated, the lyrics would automatically be visible in the 'Now Playing View.'

The live lyrics feature was first introduced in June 2020 for users in India and 25 other regions in Asia, Latin America, and South America.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Lyrics, Musixmatch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu See Big Drops as Global Crypto Market Cap Slides 5 Percent
Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children

Related Stories

Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Plunge as Crypto Market Drops Sharply
  5. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  6. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  7. Redmi Note 8 Android 11 Update for Indian Users Reportedly Ready
  8. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  9. OnePlus 10 Series Launch Timeline, Renders Surface Online
  10. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Option Leak Online Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y76 5G Launch Date Set for November 23, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras; Other Specifications Leak
  2. Instagram Under Probe by US State Attorney Generals Over Its Effect on Children
  3. Spotify is Expanding the Availability of Live Lyrics Feature to All Users Globally
  4. Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu See Big Drops as Global Crypto Market Cap Slides 5 Percent
  5. Xbox Chief Says Evaluating Relationship With Activision After Reports of Sexual Harassment, Gender Inequality
  6. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Robolox
  8. Apple's Electric Car With Full Self-Driving Capabilities Said to Launch as Soon as 2025
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G Chipset With Arm Cortex X2 Core for Premium Android Phones Launched
  10. Instagram Shutting Down Threads App Next Month; Testing the Ability to Add Music to Feed Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com