Spotify India Pricing Revealed, Official Launch Looks Imminent

All signs point to Spotify's imminent launch in India. The latest of these is that Spotify India pricing has been revealed on the company's website. Spotify's India pricing is Rs. 119 per month and if you purchase an annual plan, the price is Rs. 1,189 per year (around Rs. 99 per month). Spotify's India price is very slightly cheaper (Re. 1 cheaper per month, and Rs. 11 cheaper per year) than that of Apple Music. However, it's important to note that right now Spotify hasn't officially launched in India and it's not possible for new users to sign up for the service from India. You can use a VPN to sign up for Spotify via another region and once you have created an account, you can easily see the India pricing and sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Spotify India price

Here are all the subscription pricing tiers for Spotify India:

Rs. 119 per month

Rs. 1,189 per year

If you don't want to buy a recurring Spotify subscription, you can purchase one-time top-ups at the following rates:

Rs. 13 per day

Rs. 39 for seven days

Rs. 129 for one month

Rs. 389 for three months

Rs. 719 for six months

At the moment, Spotify India family pricing is not clear as it has not been listed on the website. Even if you managed to sign up for a Spotify account, at the time of writing Spotify's apps were not available on Android and iOS in India, so using the world's most popular music streaming service would be a challenge. You can use this link to log in to your Spotify account and see the pricing or take the 30-day free trial yourself.

Make sure you select India as the country when setting up your account, and if you already have one, change your country to India to see the new premium plans.

Spotify's India pricing — Rs. 119 per month — puts it in the premium tier of subscription-based music streaming services in India. Apple Music costs Rs. 120 per month, while Google Play Music, JioSaavn and Gaana are next at Rs. 99 per month. Amazon Music is the most expensive if you opt for it monthly, as it's part of Amazon Prime, which costs Rs. 129 per month, but it's much cheaper if paid yearly, at Rs. 999 per year. JioSaavn also costs Rs. 999 for the full year, while Gaana is cheapest in the long run at Rs. 499 per year. Google doesn't have a yearly plan.

When it comes to payment options, Spotify accepts credit cards only right now. However, you can buy all the top-up plans and pay via UPI or Paytm.