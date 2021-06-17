Technology News
loading

Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor

Greenroom users will be able to join live discussions or to host their own.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From AFP | Updated: 17 June 2021 09:50 IST
Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify Greenroom is available on iOS and Android in over 135 markets around the world

Highlights
  • Spotify launched Greenroom after acquiring Betty Labs
  • Last month, Spotify announced three new features
  • Clubhouse has been downloaded over 18 million times

Spotify on Wednesday launched a live audio app called Greenroom, the Swedish online music streaming giant's answer to the popular platform Clubhouse. Greenroom allows users to join live discussions or to host their own.

Spotify launched Greenroom after acquiring Betty Labs, the company behind the popular sports-focused audio platform Locker Room.

Along with podcasts, social audio has taken off over the past year with the San Francisco-based Clubhouse leading the way.

Since December, Clubhouse has been downloaded over 18 million times, according to the site AppMagic.

Other tech giants have also jumped into the live audio sector with Twitter launching Spaces in December and Facebook hosting Live Audio Rooms.

Questions remain, however, over the ability of the various platforms to monetise their content.

They will also have to compete with Discord, which has been offering live audio since 2015 and has more than 140 million users although it has been more focused on video game players.

Spotify has the advantage of already being an audio platform through its focus on music and, more recently, podcasts.

Last month, Spotify announced three new features — buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.

The new features will be a part of an update that will begin rolling out in the coming weeks for Android and iOS users. The transcripts feature will currently be available for Spotify Original podcasts but it is being planned to include all podcasts in the future. Spotify also announced during the Google I/O keynote that it will soon let users download playlists and podcasts on Wear OS devices.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Greenroom, Clubhouse
Apple Music Lossless Audio, Dolby Atmos, and Spatial Audio Coming to India Soon; Android Beta Gets Support

Related Stories

Spotify Launches Greenroom, a Clubhouse Competitor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India Will Likely Require OTP Authentication to Log In
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops Cold War Getting Season 4 on June 17
  4. Windows 11 Leak Ahead of June 24 Launch Shows Key Design Changes
  5. Apple Music's New Audio Formats Coming to India Soon
  6. Cryptocurrency Trading for Some Digital Coins Banned in Thailand
  7. Samsung Galaxy M32 Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: The Core Experience
  9. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
  10. JioFiber Postpaid Plans to Be Introduced Soon Starting at Rs. 399
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Formally Merges With Oppo to Build ‘Even Better Products’ for Customers
  2. Facebook AI Software Able to Dig Up Origins of Deepfake Images
  3. Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, and Honor 50 SE With 120Hz Displays, 108-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Proposed EU Tech Rules Threaten iPhone Security
  5. Disney+ Original Series Move From Fridays to Wednesdays
  6. China Launches First Crew Aboard Shenzhou-12 to Live on New Tianhe Space Station
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Released for Download, but Only for Limited Number of Testers
  8. Facebook’s Oculus VR Headsets to Begin Testing Advertisements
  9. Drone Food Deliveries to Take Off Soon? Swiggy And ANRA Technologies To Launch Trials
  10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Named as Chairman, Succeeds John Thompson
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com