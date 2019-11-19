Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify’s Google Assistant Powered Music Suggestion, Podcast Recommendation Features Now Live

Spotify’s Google Assistant-Powered Music Suggestion, Podcast Recommendation Features Now Live

Spotify has also announced its first three original podcasts for India that go live on December 3.

Updated: 19 November 2019 19:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify’s Google Assistant-Powered Music Suggestion, Podcast Recommendation Features Now Live

Spotify’s Google Assistant-powered recommendations support only English

Highlights
  • Spotify’s assistant-driven suggestions are only for Premium users
  • The podcast recommendation feature is live for all Spotify users
  • Spotify’s first three original podcasts for India go live next month

Spotify has announced that users who listen to music on a Google Assistant-powered device can now get music recommendations via simple voice command. Additionally, Spotify has also revealed that its podcast recommendation feature is also now live. Spotify will rely on algorithms to analyse the listening habits of users and will then curate a list of recommended podcasts with the name “Your Daily Podcasts”. Lastly, Spotify has also announced its first three original podcasts for India that will go live in the country on December 3.

Starting with the Google Assistant-powered music recommendation feature, Spotify has announced that the virtual assistant can now find and play a song that suits the music taste of users with just a simple voice command. All users who stream music from Spotify on a Google Assistant-powered smart home device like the Google Home just need to utter a command such as “Hey Google, Recommend some music” to play a recommended song selected after assessing their music listening history.

Other activation phrases include "Play recommended music" and "Find recommended music." If the recommendations are not what the user wants, they can then say "Play something else/ different" or "Try something else/ different." This feature currently has support for English language only, and can reportedly be used irrespective of geographical location. However, it is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers.

Moving over to the world of podcasts, Spotify has announced that its algorithms can now study the podcast preference of users to curate a podcast playlist for them. The podcast recommendation algorithm will kick off once users have listened to at least four podcasts in the past 90 days. When that happens, users will see a new “Your Daily Podcasts” playlist in the “Your Top Podcasts” shelf on Home or in the “Made For You” hub on browse. This feature is now live for users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, UK and the US only for both free and premium tiers.

Additionally, Spotify has announced its first three original podcasts for India in a bid to make inroads in the Indian market. The three Spotify original podcasts for India- "22 Yarns With Gaurav Kapur" hosted by Gaurav Kapur, "Bhaskar Bose" hosted by Mantra Mugdh, and "Love Aaj Kal With Aastha & Ankit" hosted by Aastha & Ankit – will go live on December 3.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify
Realme 5 Pro Update Enables Nightscape Mode for Front Camera, Brings November Security Patch, More
Honor Smartphones
Spotify’s Google Assistant-Powered Music Suggestion, Podcast Recommendation Features Now Live
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  2. Mi Band 3i Teased to Launch in India on November 21
  3. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  4. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  5. Redmi K30 5G to Launch in December, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun Confirms
  6. Realme 5s to Launch Tomorrow in India: Everything We Know So Far
  7. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  8. Realme 5s Specifications Tipped on Geekbench Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  9. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  10. Vivo Y19 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify’s Google Assistant-Powered Music Suggestion, Podcast Recommendation Features Now Live
  2. Realme 5 Pro Update Enables Nightscape Mode for Front Camera, Brings November Security Patch, More
  3. Xiaomi’s Quick Apps Update Being Blocked by Google Play Protect
  4. Microsoft Updates Cloud Contracts Following EU Privacy Probe
  5. Google Removes 'Anti-India App' From Play Store on Punjab Chief Minister's Demand
  6. Tile Sticker, Tile Slim, Tile Pro Bluetooth Trackers Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 2,999
  7. Tinder Introduces 'Festival Mode' in India, Helps Connect Festival Attendees
  8. Gaganyaan: Indian Astronauts to Start Training in Russia's Gagarin Center in 2020, Says Top Russian Space Official
  9. Yandex to Restructure Under Government Pressure
  10. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Features Improved Cooling System, Bigger Battery, Magic Keyboard: iFixit Teardown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.