Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App

Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App

Now, one can ask Siri to play music through Spotify on iOS and iPadOS.

By | Updated: 8 October 2019 13:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App

Swedish music streaming app Spotify announced that its iOS 13 app would now offer Siri support and its streaming music service would also be available on Apple TV.

Now, one can ask Siri to play music through Spotify on iOS and iPadOS. According to Spotify, Siri can also control the app in CarPlay, and a user can use AirPlay to play music on a HomePod with voice commands as well, The Verge reported on Monday.

As per the report, the company has also released an Apple TV app for the first time which closely resembles Spotify on other TV platforms like Roku and the new app can be downloaded from the tvOS App Store.

Additionally, it is also releasing a redesigned 'Spotify for Artists app', which will display the total number of people listening to an artists tracks worldwide at any moment.

The redesigned app will be rolled out this week on iOS and Android. It will also track when a song is added to a playlist or when an artists hits a followers milestone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Siri, iOS 13, Apple TV
Samsung Galaxy Fold’s iFixit Teardown Details Exactly What the Company Tweaked
Porn, Politics Are Key Targets in 'Deepfakes': Study
Honor Smartphones
Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Sale Brings Discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, More
  2. Motorola One Macro Expected to Launch in India Tomorrow
  3. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: What to Expect This Year
  4. Instagram Finally Gets a Dark Mode on Android and iOS
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. BSNL Rs. 96 Prepaid Recharge Relaunched With Reduced Calling Benefits
  7. Realme XT Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com
  8. Mi Band 5 Global Variant to Launch With NFC Support: Report
  9. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch on October 15 With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera
  10. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau Confirms New McLaren Edition Phone is Coming
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus 6Z, Asus 5Z, Asus Max Pro M1, and More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  2. Rwanda Launches First 'Made in Africa' Smartphones
  3. Amazon Launches Bigger Local Online Store in Singapore
  4. Porn, Politics Are Key Targets in 'Deepfakes': Study
  5. Spotify Gets Siri Support With New iOS 13 App, Releases New Apple TV App
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold’s iFixit Teardown Details Exactly What the Company Tweaked
  7. Instagram Unveils New Feature to Help Users Spot Phishing Emails
  8. Instagram Gets Dark Mode Support on Android and iOS, Removes Following Tab for All Users
  9. Oracle to Hire 2,000 Workers to Expand Cloud Business to More Countries
  10. Samsung's Q3 Profit Estimate Exceeds Expectations on Smartphone Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.