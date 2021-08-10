Spotify is offering three additional months for free on purchasing six months of the Premium plan. The audio streaming service has made this offer available till August 15. Essentially, users can get nine months of Premium membership for Rs. 719. Spotify offers four tiers of Premium plans including Mini, Individual, Duo, and Family. However, the free three moths offer is only available on the Individual plan. Spotify Premium lets you listen to your favourite music without ads and on multiple devices.

Customers in India can avail a limited time offer on Spotify and get three months of Premium subscription free when they purchase a six month Premium plan. So, Rs. 719 for a Premium membership will get you a total of nine months of subscription instead of six. This offer is valid for those who are not already using a recurring Premium plan and those who have not already purchased a 12-month Premium plan at a promotional price. Interested users have till August 15 to avail this offer.

Premium plan has four categories — Mini, Individual, Duo, and Family. The free three additional month offer is only available with the Individual plan that costs Rs. 129 for one month, Rs. 389 for three months, Rs. 1,189 for a year, and Rs. 719 for six months — which will now get you nine months.

Spotify Premium plan offers an ad-free listening experience, offline playback by downloading songs, and support for multiple devices. Users can also have group listening sessions and download 10,000 songs.

Spotify recently reported a 20 percent jump in paid subscribers for its Premium service, reaching 165 million subscribers by the end of last quarter. Back in June, Spotify acquired Podz, a podcast discovery service, to improve podcast discovery on its own platform.