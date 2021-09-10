Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use

Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use

Spotify’s Enhance feature assists users by adding suitable tracks to a new or existing playlist

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 September 2021 15:50 IST
Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify Enhance feature will add up to 30 song recommendations to a playlist

Highlights
  • Spotify Enhance began rolling out on September 9
  • Spotify Enhance feature is available on both Android and iOS
  • Enhance feature is displayed at the top of each playlist on Spotify app

Spotify Enhance feature was announced by the company on Thursday, September 9. The new feature that is available exclusively for the audio streaming app's Premium subscribers offers personalised suggestions of tracks to add to playlists. Eligible users can see the new feature as a special button at the top of each playlist on their Spotify app. Once they toggle it on, the streaming service will add recommended, suitable songs to any playlist. If the user likes the recommendations, they can add them to their playlist.

The new feature is designed to function based on the songs the user already has on the Spotify playlist. Spotify will add up to 30 song recommendations to a playlist. Each suggestion will show up after every two tracks.

Spotify Enhance: How to use

  1. Open the Spotify app and switch the feature on by tapping the new Enhance button at the top of each playlist. Enhance-recommended songs based on the track list will appear. The user will get one recommendation after every two tracks, for a maximum of 30 recommendations.
  2. Press the + icon next to each new track to add them to the playlist.

Spotify said that if users don't like the suggestions, they can easily opt-out by turning off the Enhance feature.

Spotify confirmed that its Premium subscribers in Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and the US will get Enhanced feature over the next month. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS. The company is planning to roll out the feature out to additional countries in the following months.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13 leaks and what we expect from the Apple event. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Enhance, Spotify Update, Spotify Premium
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know

Related Stories

Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  4. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 9 Confirmed to Come With ‘Mainstream’ Processor in 2022
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52s First Impressions: Building on Performance
  10. Amazon Introduces Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Faster Performance, Wi-Fi 6
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
  2. NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know
  3. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  4. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
  5. CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
  6. Acer TravelMate P2 Laptops With AMD Ryzen PRO Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Rebuffs Epic Request to Restore Fortnite Developer Account in South Korea
  8. Cryptocurrency Legalised in Ukraine as Country Attempts to Make Market Transparent, Prevent Frauds
  9. Chevrolet Silverado 2022 Models Get Tech Upgrades With Larger Dashboard Screens, Google Assistant Support
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Asks Staff to 'Go Super Hardcore' to Ensure Decent Q3 Delivery Number, Internal Mail Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com