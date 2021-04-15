Spotify will now let users download albums on its desktop app with the latest update. However, only users with a premium subscription will be able to download albums and playlists, while free account holders will be able to download only podcasts. Earlier, users were only able to download playlists on the desktop app. Along with this, the company had refreshed the UI of the desktop as well as the Web client late last month. The update should be visible to all devices soon.

Through a post on Spotify's support website, the music streaming service announced that desktop users will now be able to download albums in addition to playlists, that was available earlier. However, this feature is only for premium account holders of Spotify while free account holders will only be able to download podcasts. To download an album, users will first need to navigate to the albums page and click on the download slider button at the top of the list of songs.

Last month, Spotify updated the UI of its desktop and Web client that primarily brought the search bar to the left corner of the screen. It also improved the playlist creation tools with the addition of the ability to drag and drop songs in the playlist. The music streaming site also added synced lyrics for listeners in India.

Another update to Spotify last month now shows users their recently played music, podcasts, and the discover feed right on the home screen. The Recently Played tab shows playback history up to three months ago. However, the podcasts and discover feed is only available for premium users. Alongside, Spotify added new personalised mixes for its users based on genres, artists, and decades. The new mixes are appropriately named — Artist Mix, Genre Mix, and Decade Mix. Each mix has a set of six playlists.

