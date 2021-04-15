Technology News
loading

Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums

The feature is only available for Spotify Premium subscribers.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 April 2021 17:21 IST
Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify desktop app, as well as the Web client, get a refreshed UI

Highlights
  • Spotify will also let users download playlists and podcasts
  • Spotify recently added 3 new personalised playlist mixes
  • Spotify has made it easier to create playlists on the desktop app

Spotify will now let users download albums on its desktop app with the latest update. However, only users with a premium subscription will be able to download albums and playlists, while free account holders will be able to download only podcasts. Earlier, users were only able to download playlists on the desktop app. Along with this, the company had refreshed the UI of the desktop as well as the Web client late last month. The update should be visible to all devices soon.

Through a post on Spotify's support website, the music streaming service announced that desktop users will now be able to download albums in addition to playlists, that was available earlier. However, this feature is only for premium account holders of Spotify while free account holders will only be able to download podcasts. To download an album, users will first need to navigate to the albums page and click on the download slider button at the top of the list of songs.

Last month, Spotify updated the UI of its desktop and Web client that primarily brought the search bar to the left corner of the screen. It also improved the playlist creation tools with the addition of the ability to drag and drop songs in the playlist. The music streaming site also added synced lyrics for listeners in India.

Another update to Spotify last month now shows users their recently played music, podcasts, and the discover feed right on the home screen. The Recently Played tab shows playback history up to three months ago. However, the podcasts and discover feed is only available for premium users. Alongside, Spotify added new personalised mixes for its users based on genres, artists, and decades. The new mixes are appropriately named — Artist Mix, Genre Mix, and Decade Mix. Each mix has a set of six playlists.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Desktop App, Spotify Desktop
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report

Related Stories

Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. World’s 8 Richest People Now Have a Combined Net Worth of $1 Trillion
  2. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Sony 32W830 Android TV With Google Assistant and HDR Launched in India
  4. Poco M3 Pro 5G Spotted on BIS, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  5. TCL 20 Pro 5G, TCL 20L, 20L+, 20S, TCL Fold ‘n Roll Smartphones Unveiled
  6. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Specifications Tipped by Benchmarking Site
  7. Motorola Teases Launch of Two ‘G Series’ Phones in India
  8. Xiaomi to Launch Mi QLED TV 4K 75-Inch Television in India on April 23
  9. Watch the Trailer for Falcon & Winter Soldier Episode 5, Out Friday
  10. Watch the New F9 Trailer in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 7 Could Launch in India as a Rebranded iQoo Neo 5; Legend Edition Specifications Teased
  2. Realme Q3 Series Launch Confirmed, Base Variant Tipped to Be Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC
  3. Spotify Will Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums
  4. Facebook Testing Video Speed Dating App Called Sparked: Report
  5. Google Assistant Rolls Out New Feature to Find Lost iPhone
  6. Dogecoin Rides Elon Musk’s Tweet to Reach Rs. 10 Mark: All You Need to Know About the ‘Joke’ Cryptocurrency
  7. Flipkart Acquires Cleartrip to Strengthen Its Online Presence
  8. Samsung Adds Smart Classes to 80 More Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Schools Across 17 States
  9. Google Photos Could Soon Get ‘Filter’ Option to Help You Easily Browse Through Gallery
  10. Realme 8 5G Specifications Teased Ahead of April 21 Launch; to Feature 90Hz Display, Fingerprint Scanner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com