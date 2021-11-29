Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok Like Video Feed in App

Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App

Spotify is retiring Car View to make way for new innovations

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 November 2021 12:43 IST
Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify launched Car Thing smart accessory for in-car music experience

Highlights
  • Spotify Car View feature had minimalist interface
  • Spotify can be used with Google Assistant
  • Spotify may add a fourth icon in the toolbar called Discover

Spotify Car View driving-friendly feature is being retired, as per moderator on a community thread. The feature offered users relevant information and a simplified interface allowing them to control music playback using large buttons while driving. The moderator says that the company is “exploring new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience”. Meanwhile, Spotify is also claimed to be working on a TikTok-like vertical video feed in its app. It may feature the short videos shared by artists or users.

Several users started to highlight the absence of the Car View feature on a Spotify community forum thread. Replying to those messages, a moderator confirmed that the music streaming service is “retiring the car view feature”. He also says that the company is actively exploring new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience. “Think of retiring [the] car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track,” the moderator posted.

It is not clear whether the feature is being removed from both Android and Apple. Spotify subscribers can listen to hands-free music by using Google Assistant. The moderator also says that users can link Spotify and Google accounts to control the app via voice.

This could be a well thought out move because Spotify was reported to be working on an in-car accessory with touch controls. It later launched Spotify Car Thing, a smart accessory with a display that responds to voice commands that can be triggered with “Hey Spotify”. It can also be controlled with touch gestures or by using the large dial on the front.

In another Spotify-related development, the Swedish audio streaming service provider is claimed to be working on a short video feature like TikTok. As per a tweet by one Chris Messina, Spotify will have a fourth icon in the toolbar called Discover, which is a “pared down version of a TikTok-style feed of vertical music videos” that can be liked or skipped. Messina also says that it will likely use the company's Canvas feature that allows users or artists to turn static song/ album art into eight-second visual loops.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify Car View, Spotify Car Thing, Spotify
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras
Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  4. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  5. Coinstore Crypto Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Trade
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Without a Phone
  8. Nothing Ear 1 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 700 on Flipkart
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G With Quad Rear Cameras May Come Soon
  10. Moto G31 First Impressions: Packed to the Brim
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home India Release Date Brought Forward to December 16
  4. Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images; Spotted on TENAA, 3C Listings
  5. Vivo Y55s Price, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  6. Bitcoin, Ether, and Most Altcoins Stand Strong as New Coronavirus Variant News Rattles Crypto Market
  7. El Salvador Adds More Bitcoin to National Treasury, President Nayib Bukele Tweets
  8. Facebook India Officials Summoned by Parliamentary Panel Over Protection of Citizen's Rights, Women's Safety
  9. Jio Prepaid Pack Prices Hiked by Up to Rs. 480, Following Airtel, Vi: All Details
  10. Realme 9 Series Tipped to Launch With 4 Models in Q1 2022 After Delays Due to Global Chip Shortage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com