Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices

Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices

Spotify is now offering city-wise Charts across 16 cities in India.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 November 2021 13:44 IST
Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify also launched ‘Local Pulse’ charts

Highlights
  • Spotify quietly made Autoplay enabled by default on Connect devices
  • The feature cannot be turned off
  • Spotify Charts in all the 16 cities vary based on the listenership

Spotify has rolled out a slew of updates globally, and some of them are also available in India. The Swedish audio streaming and media services provider has now made the process of blocking other users much easier. Additionally, it has made Autoplay enabled by default on Spotify Connect devices but a few users have shown their displeasure towards it. The third major feature is Spotify Charts that offer city-wise music recommendations. The feature is available across 16 cities in India.

As spotted by The Verge, Spotify users can now easily block a user by going on their Spotify profile, clicking the three-dots menu above their public playlists, and tapping Block (or Block User on mobile). The blocked person will not be able to access your activity or any of your public playlists. Previously, users had to contact the customer support to block other users. A user can also be unblocked in the same fashion. The feature hasn't started rolling out in India yet.

Spotify updated its Autoplay feature, making it enabled by default when a user is playing music on Spotify Connect devices, such as connected speakers. After users raised the issue on Spotify Community forum thinking it was a bug, a Spotify Community moderator confirmed that it was indeed a feature.

“This means that whenever you play music from Spotify on a device different than natively on your phone or PC/ Mac (installable apps, not our Web Player) Autoplay will be enabled and tracks will be added to continue playback. This will happen regardless of the current active Autoplay setting. This setting affects only the playback directly on your phone or PC/ Mac (apps) and does not work universally,” the moderator said.

The third feature is an update in Charts. Spotify will now offer city-wise Charts in over 200 cities, including 16 cities in India. The aim is to allow users to see any artist or song that is trending in their area. The Charts in all the 16 cities will vary based on the listenership in that region. “Each week on Friday, Spotify will update the charts for Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune based on activity from listeners in that city,” the company said in a communication sent to Gadgets 360.

Spotify also launched ‘Local Pulse' charts which rank the most uniquely popular songs each week in every city, compared to its popularity around the world.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Charts, Spotify City Charts, Spotify India, Spotify Update, Spotify Features, Spotify Autoplay
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook, US Helping to Stimulate November 15 Protests, Cuba Foreign Minister Says

Related Stories

Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Spots Something 'No One's Ever Seen'
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Blast Victim Reportedly Receives Refund From Company
  3. NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Completes 15th Flight On Mars
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Renders Suggest Unique Camera Bump, Price Tipped
  5. Meta’s Workplace App to Integrate With Microsoft Teams
  6. Tesla Might Be Testing DOGE Payments, Code-Named 'Shiba'
  7. Shiba Inu Ruled Twitter as ‘Most Popular’ Crypto Token, Data Reveals
  8. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched as Rebranded Redmi Note 11: All Details
  9. PUBG: New State Now Available to Download in India: All Details
  10. Bitcoin, Majority Altcoins Register Losses, Ether Among Few Gainers
#Latest Stories
  1. Subaru Launches Solterra, Its First All-Electric Car, Developed With Toyota
  2. Coinbase, Hit by Declining Cryptocurrency Prices, Falls Short on Revenue as Trading Volumes Slump 30 Percent
  3. Spotify Makes Blocking Other Users Easier, Defaults to Autoplay for Connected Devices
  4. Facebook, US Helping to Stimulate November 15 Protests, Cuba Foreign Minister Says
  5. Meta’s Workplace App to Integrate With Microsoft Teams, to Help Users Share Information Between Platforms
  6. NASA Uses New Technique to Find a Planet Which Orbits Around Two Different Stars
  7. Oppo A55s Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG, More Certification Listings
  8. PUBG: New State With 'Next-Generation' Battle Royale Experience Launched in India and Other Markets
  9. Uber Sued by US Justice Department Over Alleged Disability Discrimination
  10. Twitter Forms Dedicated Crypto Team to Focus on Blockchain, Web 3.0 Development
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com