Technology News
loading

Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend

Spotify Blend was introduced in June as a feature under beta testing.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 31 August 2021 18:34 IST
Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify Blend will get new cover art to make them easier to identify

Highlights
  • Spotify Blend is available on Android, iOS apps only
  • It will provide a taste match score for the two users
  • Spotify Blend can only be created with two users

Spotify has introduced Blend, a shared playlist that is curated along with a friend. Blend playlists will be getting a new cover art, taste match scores, and sharable data stories that are said to be unique for each playlist. The new Blend playlists tell users how their music preferences fare compared to their friends. The new feature will also show data stories that can be shared on social media platforms. Blend was first introduced in June but was under beta testing at the time.

Spotify has announced that its Blend — a shared playlist — will be available for all its users. Users on its Android and iOS apps will be able to create and find the new playlist under the Made for you hub. Users can then invite a friend to join their Blend, and the app will generate a new playlist. As per the music streaming platform, "Blend is a new way for two friends to merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist made just for them, making it even easier for users to connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another."

Once a Blend is created, users will be able to see taste match scores that will show how similar is the music taste for the two users. Users will also get some sharable data stories that can be shared on various social media platforms. Spotify also mentions that "the data stories will automatically pop up once Blend is created but users can also access them again at any time within the playlist."

Blend playlists will also get new cover art that will make it easier for users to identify different blends they've created with different friends. Lastly, Premium subscribers will be able to identify "user's listening preferences contributed to each song on the playlist." Users can create a Blend with any friend by sending an invitation link but each blend would require a separate invitation. Each Blend can only have two users.

How to create a Spotify Blend:

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Click on Search
  3. Head to Made for you
  4. Click on Create a blend
  5. The Invite option will generate an invitation link that can be shared via messages or email

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Blend
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report

Related Stories

Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Chinese Gamers Under 18 Can’t Play More Than 3 Hours a Week
  6. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  7. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  8. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  9. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
  10. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  2. Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour Option: Price in India, Specifications
  4. The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
  5. Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
  7. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
  8. Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
  9. Tata Tigor EV With Up to 306 km Range Launched in India Starting Rs. 11.99 Lakhs
  10. LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com