Technology News
loading

Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push

Locker Room, launched in October 2020, became a popular spot for sports fans to chat and hold watch parties.

By Reuters | Updated: 31 March 2021 10:35 IST
Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push

The music-streaming service said in the coming months it would "evolve and expand" Locker Room

Highlights
  • Spotify has also been making a push into podcasting
  • Spotify has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to boost podcast range
  • Spotify did not disclose the cost of the acquisition

Spotify said on Tuesday it has purchased Betty Labs, the company behind sports-focused social audio app Locker Room, to accelerate its move into live audio.

New voice-based platforms, including invite-only social app Clubhouse, have seen rapid growth in recent months during the COVID-19 pandemic. Locker Room, launched in October 2020, became a popular spot for sports fans to chat and hold watch parties.

The music-streaming service said in the coming months it would "evolve and expand" Locker Room to offer sports, music, and cultural programming as well as live discussions with professional athletes, musicians and other personalities.

"Creators and fans have been asking for live formats on Spotify, and we're excited that soon, we'll make them available to hundreds of millions of listeners and millions of creators on our platform," said Gustav Söderström, Chief Research & Development Officer at Spotify.

Spotify did not disclose the cost of the acquisition. Betty Labs was initially backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and later by GV, Alphabets venture capital arm, and Precursor Ventures. Last October, Betty Labs raised $9.3 million (roughly Rs. 68 crore) in seed funding led by GV.

"We are excited to join forces with Spotify and continue building the future of audio - we'll invest more in our product, open the experience to Spotify's audience, diversify our content offerings, and continue expanding the community we've built," said Betty Labs founder and CEO Howard Akumiah.

Spotify has also been making a push into podcasting, and has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to boost its podcast range and debuted a podcast advertising marketplace.

Screenshots shared by a Twitter user last week showed Spotify was surveying some users about how often they used Clubhouse. Twitter is also testing a live audio app Spaces, which it plans to publicly launch by April, and Facebook is reportedly dabbling with its own live audio offering.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Locker Room, Betty Labs
Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India

Related Stories

Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Google Maps to Start Directing Drivers to 'Eco-Friendly' Routes
  3. Vivo Y30G Debuts With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Mi 11i Debuts With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 888 SoC
  5. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite 5G Smartphones and Mi Band 6 Launched
  7. MIUI 12.5 Test Programme Commences: Check Out Eligible Smartphones
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro Buyers to Get 6TB Cloud Storage with OnePlus Red Cable Life
  9. Oppo A54 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  10. From April 1, Expect Hiccups With These Types of Card Payments: 10 Facts
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi Notebook Pro 15 With OLED Display, Mi Notebook Pro 14 With 120Hz Display Launched
  2. Facebook, Google, Twitter Asked to Turn Over Internal Research on Children’s Mental Health by US Lawmakers
  3. Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Gets Delayed Nod for Payments in Brazil
  4. Spotify Buys Locker Room App-Maker Betty Labs in Live Audio Push
  5. Tenet Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. PayPal Launches Cryptocurrency Checkout Service in US
  7. TikTok Parent ByteDance’s Bank Accounts Said to Be Blocked by India for Alleged Tax Evasion
  8. SpaceX Starship SN11 Rocket Fails to Land Safely After Test Launch
  9. WWDC 2021: Apple to Host Annual Developers Conference in Online-Only Format Again as COVID-19 Cases Surge
  10. Mi 11 Ultra Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark, Surpasses Huawei Mate 40 Pro+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com