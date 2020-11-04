Technology News
loading
  Spotify Can Now Be Streamed on Apple Watch Directly, Without an iPhone

Spotify Can Now Be Streamed on Apple Watch Directly, Without an iPhone

Spotify users don’t seem to have offline listening option on Apple Watch yet.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 4 November 2020 11:37 IST


Spotify is expanding the direct streaming option to all Apple Watch users

Highlights
  • Apple Watch users can now directly stream Spotify songs and podcasts
  • They will not be required to connect to iPhones to use Spotify anymore
  • The feature is available as a server-side update on Apple Watch

Spotify can now be streamed directly on Apple Watch, the company has confirmed in a statement. Users will be able to stream music or podcasts on Apple Watch without having to connect to an iPhone. Spotify had started testing this feature to a limited group in September and is now expanding the direct streaming option to all users. The feature is reportedly available as a server-side update. It still appears to be a broad beta rollout, hence it may not be available for all Apple Watch users yet.

The music streaming service confirmed to Engadget that it had begun rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch. Users can stream music and podcasts on Spotify without using their iPhones, thanks to the new feature. However, offline listening still doesn't seem to be an option on Apple Watch yet.

German site Macerkopf reported that multiple users were seeing the feature show up on their Apple Watch. An image shared by the publication shows the following message on the Apple Watch: Would you like to stream Spotify on your Apple Watch? Choose it here.

Spotify's streaming option for Apple Watch rolled out to a larger group of people over the weekend, as per the report. Users can access their music library via Wi-Fi or cellular network with the Spotify app on Apple Watch and listen via Bluetooth headphones or speakers. iPhones will not be required to be connected anymore while listening to Spotify on the Apple Watch. So, users won't have to carry the phone along for runs or walks, and can simply rely on the Apple Watch.

The report notes that there is no search function in the Spotify app on the Apple Watch. Users have to depend on Siri for this function to work.

 

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.








 
 

