Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Speedtest by Ookla Introduces Video Test to Find Ideal Streaming Quality for Watching Videos

Speedtest by Ookla Introduces Video Test to Find Ideal Streaming Quality for Watching Videos

Speedtest video test feature is currently only available on iOS devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 February 2021 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Speedtest by Ookla Introduces Video Test to Find Ideal Streaming Quality for Watching Videos

Speedtest app on iOS gets a Video tab on the bottom

Highlights
  • Speedtest uses an actual video to test the quality
  • The feature is only available on iOS for now
  • Speedtest measures adaptive bitrate to give results

Speedtest by Ookla has added a streaming quality test feature that allows users to measure video streaming quality rather than just checking overall upload and download speeds. It is available for free on iOS devices with support for more platforms said to be coming soon. The Speedtest website says providers routinely prioritise video traffic differently than other traffic, which means video streaming performance may differ from other tasks done online. The test uses an actual video to specifically measure the performance of video streaming, and give accurate results.

In a blog post on its website, Speedtest by Ookla says the new feature to test video streaming quality before playing a video comes with a dedicated video test. This means that it plays an actual video to measure what the quality will be like on that particular network. Ookla says this method is ideal because “providers routinely prioritise video traffic differently than other traffic”.

“This means that video can perform very differently than the rest of the things you do online, no matter how fast the download speed of your network.” So, an actual video test would be the best way to deliver accurate results,” says the blog post.

The test analyses streaming quality by measuring the adaptive bitrate to give maximum supported resolution, load time, and buffer a user can expect. It also tells the user which device will be best suited for that particular performance level. It essentially means it will tell you if the content you are going to watch will be best experienced on a large TV or a smaller phone screen. It does so by matching the maximum supported video resolution depending on your network with the resolution of your device.

There is also a video test history that lets a user figure out if there is a persisting problem that needs the attention of the Internet service provider.

Video testing is currently only available on iOS and users can use the ‘Video' tab at the bottom to get started. The sliding menu drawer now houses the ‘Network and device information', ‘server selection', and ‘Speedtest settings' options. The history option will be available in this menu as well.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Speedtest, Ookla, iOS, Apple
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India

Related Stories

Speedtest by Ookla Introduces Video Test to Find Ideal Streaming Quality for Watching Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  2. Mi 11 Debuts Globally With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung Rolls Out Offers on Smartphones, Tablets for Valentine’s
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62 India Launch Date, Price Range Revealed
  5. WhatsApp Testing Mute Video Feature for Users: Report
  6. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With IPX7 Build Launched in India
  7. Forget 5G, US and China Are Already Fighting for 6G Dominance
  8. Android 12 Leak Tips New Privacy Features, UI Changes
  9. Valentine's Day 2021 Gifts: Best Wearable Gadgets for Your Partner
  10. Acer Swift 3X Review: Power-packed Ultraportable
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Maps Testing New Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Checks Similar to Google Maps, Waze
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31s, Galaxy A71 5G Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update: Report
  3. Apple Partners With Taiwanese Chip Maker TSMC to Develop Ultra-Advanced Displays for AR Devices: Report
  4. Speedtest by Ookla Introduces Video Test to Find Ideal Streaming Quality for Watching Videos
  5. Noise Colorfit Pro 3 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes Launched in India
  6. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite With Up to 35 Hours of Play Time, IPX7 Build Launched in India
  7. Huawei Challenges US FCC Over National Security Threat Designation
  8. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs, 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Responds to Government Orders, Says Direction to Block Accounts Inconsistent With Law
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut: Jared Leto’s New Joker Look Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com