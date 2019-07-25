Technology News
  Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above

Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above

The app was earlier only available for devices running Android 9.0 Pie.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 15:22 IST
Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above

Sound Amplifier aims to help people with partial hearing impairment

Highlights
  • Sound Amplifier now available for older Android smartphones
  • Devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above supported
  • The app is free to download from the Google Play Store

Google's Sound Amplifier app is now available for smartphones running Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above. The company had introduced two assistive apps for people suffering from varying levels of hearing impairment, with one of them being Sound Amplifier, in February this year. What it does is that it enhances the volume and clarity of sound and is aimed at people with partial hearing impairment. Sound Amplifier app was only available for devices running Android 9.0 Pie at launch. But all of that changes now as the app will now be available for a wider set of consumers as more people with older devices will be able to download it.

According to a blog post by Google, the Sound Amplifier now has a new look and feel with an audio visualization feature. To get started, you will need to plug in your headphones and open Sound Amplifier, and thereafter the app will allow you to customise frequencies to augment important sound, like the voices of the people you are with, and filter out background noise. This will mostly help you in listening to people in noisy environments or amplify the sound coming from your television at personalised frequency levels without bothering others.

Now to make sure that Sound Amplifier is doing its job, Google has added an Audio Visualization feature within the app as we mentioned above, which shows when a sound is detected, helping you visualise the changes you're making to it. Additionally, you can boost the sound by dragging the slider up and down to your liking, or just adjust the slider to fine-tune the background noise.

Lastly, you don't need to go to accessibility settings to activate Sound Amplifier, and instead, with the new take on the app altogether, one can simply launch and start using it. Sound Amplifier is listed free and is available to download from the Google Play Store.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Sound Amplifier, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android, Google Play Store, Apps
Aman Rashid

Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
