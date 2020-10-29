Sony has updated its PlayStation app for Android and iOS ahead of the PlayStation 5 release on November 12. The app has been redesigned with PS Store integration, voice chat, remote storage management for PS5, and more. The company also shared a video on its official PlayStation channel on YouTube showcasing some of the features. The PS Messages app that used to be separate from the PlayStation app has also been integrated for a more seamless experience. The updated app is now live on the Play store and the App Store.

The new PlayStation app gets a redesigned interface with a cleaner and simpler design. It allows you to connect, discover, and control content on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. While most features will work across platforms like connecting with friends, getting the latest news, and downloading games, there are some features that are exclusive to the PS5. The updated PlayStation app allows you to manage PS5's storage remotely, as well as allowing you to sign-in and launch games remotely.

Talking about the features that will work on both the PS4 and the PS5, voice chat and messaging your PS Network friends will be available to users with the updated PlayStation app. The messaging app was separate from the main PlayStation app, but the messaging experience has been improved and integrated into the main app. You can shop for new releases, pre-order games, and look at the deals and discounts on the PlayStation Store. The app allows you to download games and add-ons to your PS4 or PS5.

In terms of design and aesthetics, there is a notification bar on top that includes a ‘Parties' tab and the ‘Friends' tab. The Notifications and Settings options are right below the notification bar. On the bottom, you get a redesigned dock with ‘Play', ‘Explore', ‘PS Store', ‘Game Library', and ‘Search' options.

The official PlayStation companion app is available for free on the Play store and the App Store. Of course, you will need a PlayStation Network account to sign in and use the app.

