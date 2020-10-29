Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More

Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More

Sony’s PlayStation app is available for free on the Play store and the App Store.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 October 2020 12:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More

PlayStation app gets a new user interface

Highlights
  • PlayStation app updated ahead of PS5 launch
  • It allows you to manage your PS5’s storage remotely
  • PlayStation app gets voice chat feature

Sony has updated its PlayStation app for Android and iOS ahead of the PlayStation 5 release on November 12. The app has been redesigned with PS Store integration, voice chat, remote storage management for PS5, and more. The company also shared a video on its official PlayStation channel on YouTube showcasing some of the features. The PS Messages app that used to be separate from the PlayStation app has also been integrated for a more seamless experience. The updated app is now live on the Play store and the App Store.

The new PlayStation app gets a redesigned interface with a cleaner and simpler design. It allows you to connect, discover, and control content on your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. While most features will work across platforms like connecting with friends, getting the latest news, and downloading games, there are some features that are exclusive to the PS5. The updated PlayStation app allows you to manage PS5's storage remotely, as well as allowing you to sign-in and launch games remotely.

Talking about the features that will work on both the PS4 and the PS5, voice chat and messaging your PS Network friends will be available to users with the updated PlayStation app. The messaging app was separate from the main PlayStation app, but the messaging experience has been improved and integrated into the main app. You can shop for new releases, pre-order games, and look at the deals and discounts on the PlayStation Store. The app allows you to download games and add-ons to your PS4 or PS5.

In terms of design and aesthetics, there is a notification bar on top that includes a ‘Parties' tab and the ‘Friends' tab. The Notifications and Settings options are right below the notification bar. On the bottom, you get a redesigned dock with ‘Play', ‘Explore', ‘PS Store', ‘Game Library', and ‘Search' options.

The official PlayStation companion app is available for free on the Play store and the App Store. Of course, you will need a PlayStation Network account to sign in and use the app.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation app, PlayStation 5
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings October 2020 Security Patch, Game Space Features, More
iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass

Related Stories

Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  2. Acer Launches Five Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors in India
  3. Boat Storm Smartwatch With Blood-Oxygen Monitoring Features Launched
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: What to Expect
  5. Oppo K7x Set to Launch on November 4
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review
  7. Micromax Teases Design of Its Upcoming In-Series Phones
  8. LG Velvet With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Dual Screen Accessory Launched in India
  9. Realme C17 Tipped to Launch in India as Early as November End
  10. Avita Essential Laptop With Full-HD Display Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Amazon Under Antitrust Investigation in Germany: Report
  2. The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap Distills the Star Wars Series Into 89 Seconds
  3. Amazon Said to Be Close to Securing Exclusive Rights to Broadcast Champions League Matches in Italy
  4. iPhone 12 Pro Durability Test Video Suggests Ceramic Shield Gets Scratches Just Like Any Regular Glass
  5. Sony’s PlayStation App Redesigned, Gets Integrated Messaging, Voice Chat, Remote PS5 Storage Management, More
  6. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 10.5.9 Update Brings October 2020 Security Patch, Game Space Features, More
  7. AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, 6800, 6800 XT Price and Release Date Announced
  8. Apple’s Clips App Gets a Big Update, Includes Support for Vertical Videos, Refreshed Interface
  9. US Antitrust Regulator Loses Bid to Revive Qualcomm Case
  10. Amazon Website Launch Trips Over Faulty Swedish
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com