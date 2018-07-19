NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Says Japan Is 'Stupid' for Not Allowing Ride-Sharing

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Says Japan Is 'Stupid' for Not Allowing Ride-Sharing

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Says Japan Is 'Stupid' for Not Allowing Ride-Sharing

SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son slammed on Thursday the Japanese government's ride-sharing ban and said the country had fallen behind overseas rivals in areas such as artificial intelligence and fintech.

"Ride-sharing is prohibited by law in Japan. I can't believe there is still such a stupid country," said Son at an annual company event aimed at customers and suppliers.

The comments reflect Son's frustration with Japan where he built the cash engine that has powered his investments - the domestic telecoms business - but has overlooked for its growing range of technology investments in favour of overseas startups.

The Japanese government outlaws non-professional drivers from transporting paying customers on safety grounds and the country has a vocal taxi industry lobby that has opposed deregulation.

When asked for a response, a spokesman for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport said that an issue with ride-sharing services was that while the driver was in charge of transporting passengers, it was unclear who was in charge of maintenance and operation.

"The ministry believes that offering these services for a fee poses problems from the points of both safety and user protection, and careful consideration is necessary," he said.

SoftBank and its nearly $100 billion (roughly Rs. 6.8 lakh crores) Vision Fund have invested in ride-sharing firms Uber Technologies, China's Didi Chuxing, India's Ola and Southeast Asia's Grab.

SoftBank and Didi are launching a taxi-hailing service in Japan that would match users to existing taxi fleets.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SoftBank, Japan, Masayoshi Son
NASA Sees First Sign of One Young Star Devouring Planets
Qualcomm Charged by EU Regulators for Additional Violation in Pricing Case
Camera Phones
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son Says Japan Is 'Stupid' for Not Allowing Ride-Sharing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  3. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
  7. Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
  8. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2: What's New and Different
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.