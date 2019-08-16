Technology News
  Socratic by Google App for Students Launched on iOS, Offers AI Powered Learning, Subject Guides, More

Socratic by Google App for Students Launched on iOS, Offers AI-Powered Learning, Subject Guides, More

It is available on iOS, will be up for Android users in fall.

Updated: 16 August 2019 18:44 IST
Socratic by Google App for Students Launched on iOS, Offers AI-Powered Learning, Subject Guides, More

Google has launched a new Socratic app

Highlights
  • The app has over 1,000 plus subject guides
  • It searches the Web to look for relevant resources for answers
  • The app is available on App Store for free download

Google has introduced a revamped Socratic app after acquiring it last year. The app is now powered by Google AI, offering tonnes of new features, and resources to help high school and university students. The new Socratic by Google app is now live on the App Store for iOS users, and is said to be made available for Android users this fall. With this app, students can solve tough maths equations or physics problem and it even offers a range of guides and study material to those interested.

The new Socratic by Google app now lets students take a photo of a question, and find answers on the Web through relevant and credible resources. Students can also use voice commands to ask problems and find answers via the Web. The app also helps students understand tough content. For example, if they're struggling to understand textbook content or handouts, they can take a picture of the page and check out alternative explanations of the same concepts.

The app comes with a built-in complex algorithm that looks at a student's question and automatically identifies the relevant underlying concepts. The Socratic by Google app can find the videos, concept explanations, and online resources to help students easily understand. For students who want to learn even more, the app breaks down the concepts into smaller, easy-to-understand lessons. It pulls information from top educational resources, YouTube, and even offers in-house user answers that have been submitted over time.

As for the reasons for launching the app, Google Engineering Manager, Socratic, Sheyans Bhansali said in a blog post, "In building educational resources for teachers and students, we've spent a lot of time talking to them about challenges they face and how we can help. We've heard that students often get 'stuck' while studying. When they have questions in the classroom, a teacher can quickly clarify—but it's frustrating for students who spend hours trying to find answers while studying on their own."

The Socratic by Google app has over 1,000 plus subject guides on higher education and high school topics like Biology, Physics, Algebra, Geometry, Fiction, Non-Fiction, and more.. It lets students revise or study a particular topic by just going through key points, and also offers deeper resources on the web if the student wants to learn more.

The useful redesigned app, as mentioned, is now available on the App Store, and will be made available for Android users on Google Play this fall.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Socratic by Google, Google
Socratic by Google App for Students Launched on iOS, Offers AI-Powered Learning, Subject Guides, More
