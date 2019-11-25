Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play

Snapdeal has crossed 100 million app downloads on Google Play Store, registering a gain of 37 percent over 73 million downloads a year ago, according to the e-commerce player on Monday.

In October 2019, the monthly traffic to Snapdeal crossed 240 million visits, claimed the company, an all-time high for the platform. It witnessed 52 percent increase in order volumes this festive season, with 90 percent of orders coming from non-metro users, it said.

Snapdeal's growth is also due to deepening of its focus on value-priced merchandise, the company said.

“The 100 million android app downloads are a reflection of our leadership and granular understanding of Bharat-focused e-commerce. We are delighted that our efforts to improve access, convenience and value for millions of users across India continues to grow and deepen the e-commerce market in India”, added Snapdeal.

In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new seller partners, who have added over 50 million new listings aimed at building a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers.

Snapdeal has more than 500,000 registered sellers, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace, the company claims.