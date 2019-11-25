Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play

AMD, Intel, Asus Bring the Energy Back to PCs at Computex 2019
Snapdeal has crossed 100 million app downloads on Google Play Store, registering a gain of 37 percent over 73 million downloads a year ago, according to the e-commerce player on Monday.
In October 2019, the monthly traffic to Snapdeal crossed 240 million visits, claimed the company, an all-time high for the platform. It witnessed 52 percent increase in order volumes this festive season, with 90 percent of orders coming from non-metro users, it said.
Snapdeal's growth is also due to deepening of its focus on value-priced merchandise, the company said.
“The 100 million android app downloads are a reflection of our leadership and granular understanding of Bharat-focused e-commerce. We are delighted that our efforts to improve access, convenience and value for millions of users across India continues to grow and deepen the e-commerce market in India”, added Snapdeal.
In the last two years, Snapdeal has added over 60,000 new seller partners, who have added over 50 million new listings aimed at building a deep assortment of products relevant for value-savvy buyers.
Snapdeal has more than 500,000 registered sellers, who have more than 200 million listings on the marketplace, the company claims.
