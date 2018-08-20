NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapchat's Android Redesign Spotted in Alpha Testing

, 20 August 2018
Snapchat's Android Redesign Spotted in Alpha Testing

Highlights

  • Snapchat plans to introduce the redesign very soon
  • New version is still very rough around the edges with missing controls
  • A peek at Snapchat's future improvements suggest a tidier interface

Photo-messaging app Snapchat has been spotted testing the new redesign on Android that the company plans to introduce very soon.

An engineer Jane Manchun Wong discovered that Snapchat's Android app hides a rough alpha version of the revamp with an experience more on par with the iOS version, Engadget reported on Sunday, also citing XDA Developers.

"Snapchat's new faster Android user interface (UI) is underway. It's generally smoother than the old one. Emoji brush is coming to the new UI for Android too!" Wong tweeted.

Since the new version is reportedly in its alpha testing phase, it is still very rough around the edges with missing controls and bugs that need to be fixed. The camera app, however, still captures screenshots rather than direct photos.

A peek at Snapchat's future improvements suggest a tidier interface and smooth app running.

Snapchat faced severe criticism for the app redesign that it launched last year that made the interface relatively complicated and because of which the user base of the photo-messaging app dropped drastically.

The company then rolled back the redesign and went on to the older one.

Vivo Nex
