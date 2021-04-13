Technology News
  Snapchat Brings AR Lenses to Celebrate Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Puthandu

Snapchat Brings AR Lenses to Celebrate Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, Puthandu

Snapchat users can get the AR lenses for Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, and Puthandu through the Lens Explorer feature.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 April 2021 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Snap

Snapchat brings dedicated AR lenses for Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, and Puthandu

Highlights
  • Snapchat app has dedicated Gudi Padwa lens with virtual Gudhi
  • Vaisakhi lens created by a Snapchat creator features a dhol
  • Snapchat users can also search for other lenses on the app

Celebrating Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi (also known as Baisakhi), and Puthandu, Snapchat has launched localised AR lenses for India. The season of spring and harvest in India is known by many names. While it is called Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Goa, it is popular as Vaisakhi (or Baisakhi) in North India. The spring-time festival is also called Bihu in Assam, Pohela Boishakh in West Bengal, and Puthandu in Tamil Nadu. Snapchat lenses are available for access through its mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

The Snapchat app has featured AR lenses for Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, and Puthandu that all can be accessed directly by going to the Lens Explorer.

To celebrate Gudi Padwa, Snapchat has added a lens that features the traditional Gudhi. There is also a text to let users wish the beginning of the New Year in Maharashtra.

Snapchat Official Lens Creator Jagmeet Singh has also designed the Vaisakhi lens that features a dhol, which is activated through a hand gesture. The Vaisakhi lens can be experienced through a dedicated webpage.

Additionally, Snapchat has featured the Puthandu lens that has a diya and starry patterns. The festival is celebrated as the first day of the traditional Tamil calendar.

In addition to the three lenses, you'll see some other lenses to let you celebrate Gudi Padwa, Vaisakhi, and Puthandu with your friends on Snapchat.

You can search for the dedicated lenses on the Snapchat app by tapping the magnifying glass icon from the top-left corner of the screen. Snapchat also lets you create your own lenses through the Lens Studio.

Last month, Snapchat confirmed testing of a feature called Remix that rivals TikTok Duets and lets users record and remix their friends' stories.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Snapchat, Vaisakhi, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Puthandu, Snap
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
