Snapchat to Launch Gaming Platform Next Month: Report

, 15 March 2019
  • Snap is said to open a gaming platform for developers next month
  • Project Cognac is said to offer games that work within Snapcha
  • The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap's first-ever summit

Parent of Snapchat messaging app Snap plans to announce its gaming platform for developers next month, online news service Cheddar reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The platform, codenamed "Project Cognac," will feature a handful of games from outside developers designed to work specifically in the Snapchat app, according to the report.

The new games initiative will be unveiled at Snap's first-ever summit for content and developer partners in Los Angeles on April 4 and video initiatives like more original shows will also be announced, the report added.

Snap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

