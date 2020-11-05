Technology News
loading
  Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count

Snapchat Adds New Feature to Allow Creators to Showcase Subscriber Count

Snapchat’s new feature will roll out globally over coming months.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 5 November 2020 12:37 IST
There will also be a "Play This Song" link where users would be able to listen to the entire song

Highlights
  • Snapchat’s new feature will be available to any business or creator
  • Snapchat has been releasing new features to make its platform more fun
  • Last month, Snapchat launched a new feature called Sounds

Snapchat has come out with a new feature where creators will now be able to publicise the number of subscribers they have, marking a first for the social media platform. If the user chooses not to make their metrics visible, the feature can be toggled on and off as well.

According to a report by Tubefilter, users will now have the option to display their subscriber counts. A Snapchat spokesperson told Tubefilter, "We've listened to feedback from our creator community and many of them expressed interest in having the option to show that their community on Snapchat is growing."

The spokesperson added that "We are giving creators the option to make subscriber counts visible on their public profiles. We understand not every creator wants to have public metrics visible to their fans. Therefore, creators can choose to toggle this metric on and off as needed in their settings."

Snapchat's new feature will be available to any creator or business with a public profile. It is reported to roll out globally over coming months.

Snapchat has been releasing new features to make its platform a lot more fun and interactive for users. Last month, Snapchat launched a new feature called Sounds that allows iOS Snapchat users globally to add music to their snaps from a catalogue of music that features songs from new and established artists.

As a part of this feature, whenever a user receives a snap with Sounds, he or she can swipe up to view the album art, song title, and artist name.

There will also be a "Play This Song" link where users would be able to listen to the entire song on any of the music streaming platforms – Spotify, Apple Music, and SoundCloud.

Comments

Further reading: Snapchat
