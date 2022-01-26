Snapchat India has introduced new lenses, geofilters, stickers, Bitmojis, Bitmoji geofilters, and hyperlocal geofilters to mark India's 73rd Republic Day celebration. You can find more details about the new lenses and filters below. Snap also says that it will run an influencer campaign with creators from all over the country in order to encourage the community to experience “the shared essence of Republic Day”. Additionally, Snap will be driving a campaign with brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Samsung to promote these occasion-specific lenses on their devices. These lenses are now available on the app and can be accessed via the Explore tab.

As per the press release by Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, the Republic Day-themed lenses, geofilters, stickers, Bitmojis, Bitmoji geofilters, and hyperlocal geofilters will allow users to celebrate the national day on the app. The company says the new lenses give users their own cap decorated with the tricolor and also wishes those who view it a 'Happy Republic Day'. There is a section in Lens Explorer of Snapchat that features community-made Republic Day special lenses. The company says that it has introduced multiple innovations to compliment the Republic Day AR lenses to commemorate the Republic Day.

Furthermore, Snap says that “India is the first and only market” where Snapchat has distribution partnerships with all the top Android original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company will start an OEM campaign with brands like Vivo, Oppo and Samsung to promote occasion-specific lenses on their devices. It also says that there will be an influencer campaign with creators from India.

Recently, Snapchat announced that it is working on a set of new parental controls that will help limit how users can contact minors on the messaging service. Snap says it will restrict its Quick Add feature to limit adult strangers from finding minors on the app to add them as friends in order to protect users that fall between the ages of 13 and 17 on the app. Last month, Snap also unveiled Story Studio standalone video editing app for iOS users. The app will allow creators using an iPhone to make vertical videos and share them on different platforms.