Snapchat is testing a new TikTok Duet-like feature, called Remix, that lets users reply to snaps by recording their own Snaps. The new feature lets Snapchat users remix their friends' stories and users can select different layouts to do so. The feature is currently undergoing external beta testing and was spotted by an app researcher. Users can create a story and tag their friends to see how creative they can be. Since Snapchat is only testing the Remix feature, it is a little difficult to say when a stable version will be rolled out.

Spotted by reverse engineer @alex193a on Twitter, Snapchat is seen testing the Remix feature. Just like TikTok Duets, Snapchat users can post stories, turn on a toggle to allow friends to Remix and share, then tag their friends, and see who can remix their Snaps the best. Users can use either a side-by-side, a top or bottom or a picture-in-picture layout for recording their Remix videos. The testing was first reported by TechCrunch, which cites the company to claim the feature is currently in external testing.

#Snapchat is working on the possibility of remixing friends' Stories ????



ℹ️ You can choose between different layouts to create your snap. pic.twitter.com/VJcEtMc9Ea — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 25, 2021

TechCrunch also reports that Remix feature may make it to other parts of the app, including the Spotlight feature. To recall, a similarly named Remix feature is also being worked on by Instagram for Reels, the same Twitter user reported late last year.

The Spotlight feature was introduced in November last year to compete with TikTok. This feature allows Snapchatters to make photo or video content that can be shared with anyone using the social media platform, unlike regular Snapchat that only allows content to be shared with friends.

In other Snapchat-related news, the social media app recently launched a new feature that allows creators on Snapchat to publicise their subscriber count if they wish to do so. The feature will let users with a public profile or business share their subscriber count. The feature is expected to roll out globally soon. Also, Snapchat is adding music to its app to rival the likes of TikTok and Instagram that already support this feature. The app will let users select music from a long list of preselected music. Users can add the music before or after making their Snaps.

