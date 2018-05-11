After drawing criticism from users worldwide about its controversial redesign, audio-video sharing platform Snapchat is rolling out another app redesign, starting with the "majority" of iOS users.

In the new design, snaps and chats are aligned chronologically and Stories from friends have been moved back to the right-hand side of the camera screen.

Snapchat has added a separate Subscriptions feature to keep Stories from popular creators and publishers in the loop while letting the other Stories be separated, The Verge reported on Friday.

Photo Credit: The Verge/ Snap

"We are currently rolling out an update to address this by sorting communication by recency and moving 'Stories' from friends to the right side of the application, while maintaining the structural changes we have made around separating friends from creators and sorting friends' 'Stories' by relationships," Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snapchat had said earlier this month, in the company's first-quarter earnings call.

Snapchat was testing a new design in April that would move the user's friends' Stories alongside the celebrity content in the "Discover" section again to ensure that the user's feed would not be dominated by the celebrity content.

There is no word yet on when the update would be available on Android.