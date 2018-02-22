Snapchat Promises Update After Users Balk at Redesign

Snap's Snapchat on Tuesday responded to a Change.org petition that sought a reversal of the messaging app's latest redesign.

In its response, Snapchat did not agree to the petitioners' demand but promised to roll out a new update in the coming weeks that will bring some changes to the 'Friends and Discover' section in the app.

Last week, Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told an investor conference in San Francisco that he was pleased with the redesign and thought it was a more logical setup for users.

The petition titled 'Remove the new Snapchat Update', which has been signed by over 1.2 million people so far, said the new update made many features difficult to use.

The petition said it aimed to convince Snap to change the app back to the version prior to the 2018 update.

