Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapchat Promises Update After Users Balk at Redesign

 
, 22 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Promises Update After Users Balk at Redesign

Snap's Snapchat on Tuesday responded to a Change.org petition that sought a reversal of the messaging app's latest redesign.

In its response, Snapchat did not agree to the petitioners' demand but promised to roll out a new update in the coming weeks that will bring some changes to the 'Friends and Discover' section in the app.

Last week, Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told an investor conference in San Francisco that he was pleased with the redesign and thought it was a more logical setup for users.

The petition titled 'Remove the new Snapchat Update', which has been signed by over 1.2 million people so far, said the new update made many features difficult to use.

The petition said it aimed to convince Snap to change the app back to the version prior to the 2018 update.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Snap, Snapchat, Snapchat Design, Social
My PlayStation to Let You Access PlayStation Network From a Web Browser
Twitter Sets Crackdown on Automated 'Bot' Accounts
Snapchat Promises Update After Users Balk at Redesign
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro to Go on Sale First Time in India Today
  2. Vodafone Rs. 158 Recharge Updated to Offer 28GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  3. WhatsApp Beta for Android Adds Group Description Feature: Report
  4. Uber Launches 'Express Pool' to Offer Rides at Even Cheaper Fares
  5. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today
  6. Airtel Offers 5GB of 4G Data With 28-Day Validity at Rs. 98 to Beat Jio
  7. Moto G6 Play Specifications Leaked, New Moto G-Series Codenames Tipped
  8. DoT Tells Telcos to Start Issuing 13-Digit M2M Numbers
  9. WhatsApp 'Stickers' Feature Spotted in Testing on Windows Phone Beta
  10. BSNL Launches New Unlimited Prepaid Packs Starting Rs. 99
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.