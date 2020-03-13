Technology News
Snapchat Parent Snap Suspends Partner Summit, Asks Employees to Work From Home

The April 2 Snapchat event, before getting postponed, was moved to an online-only presentation.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 13 March 2020 18:59 IST
WHO on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Highlights
  • Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has asked all employees to work from home
  • It has postponed the company's planned partner summit
  • Snap's offices will remain open

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has asked all employees to work from home and has postponed the company's planned partner summit.

The April 2 event for Snapchat developers, advertisers and creators before getting postponed the event was moved to an online-only presentation amid coronavirus fears, The Verge reported on Thursday.

"We don't feel like it would be appropriate to celebrate our partners in the midst of a global health crisis. I am so grateful for the tireless efforts and hard work of all of our team members working to make SPS possible - and I can't wait to share all of the amazing things we have created when the time is right," the report quoted Spiegel.

Snap's offices will remain open and the company is coordinating with team members in critical business functions who need to be in the office to ensure business continuity, while most workers staying home.

A number of other companies including Google, Twitter and Amazon have encouraged their employees in some areas hit by coronavirus to work from home.

The World Health Orgaziation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

The virus has spread globally, infecting over 118,000 people and killing more than 4,000.

