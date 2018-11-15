NDTV Gadgets360.com

Snapchat Parent Hands Over Data for US Inquiry

, 15 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Snapchat Parent Hands Over Data for US Inquiry

The inquiries apparently stemmed for Snap from a class-action lawsuit filed by its investors

Highlights

  • Snap has been responding to request from information from the DOJ
  • It disputed the lawsuit's claims abd called them "meritless"
  • The company is set to continue to cooperate with regulators

Snapchat's parent company Snap said Wednesday US officials are looking into how forthright the company was with aspiring investors prior to its stock market debut last year.

Snap has been responding to subpoenas and request for information from the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission, a spokesperson said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The inquiries apparently stemmed from a class-action lawsuit filed against Snap by investors who contend the company didn't reveal how much of a competitive threat Snap faced from Facebook-owned Instagram.

"It is our understanding that these regulators are investigating issues related to the previously disclosed allegations asserted in the class action about our IPO disclosures," the Snap spokesperson said.

"While we do not have complete visibility into these investigations, our understanding is that the DOJ is likely focused on IPO disclosures relating to competition from Instagram."

Snap disputed the lawsuit's claims, calling them "meritless," and said it would continue to cooperate with regulators.

Snap shares were down 4.1 percent to $6.44 (roughly Rs. 464) in late afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares were priced at $17 (roughly Rs. 1,270) for Snap's initial public offering in March of last year.

Snap came under selling pressure late last month after a quarterly report showing a loss of one million users even as it grew revenues and narrowed losses.

Analysts say Snapchat has become the most popular social network among teens and young adults, but user growth has stalled as Facebook and its Instagram platform introduce services similar to those of Snapchat, known for its disappearing messages.

Although Snapchat is best known for its smartphone messaging, it has also developed partnerships with numerous media outlets eager to reach its audience with news, video and other content.

Snap recently announced it was launching a new slate of original video shows under its own brand in the latest move to spark growth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapchat, Snap
Netflix’s VP of Product on Interactive TV and Improving the User Experience
'Super-Earth' Discovered Orbiting Sun's Nearest Star
Pricee
Snapchat Parent Hands Over Data for US Inquiry
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Begins in India
  2. Night Sight for Google Camera App Rolling Out Now to Pixel Smartphones
  3. Nokia 106 (2018) Debuts With a Contoured Design
  4. Xiaomi Apologises as 'Flash Sale' Angers Customers in the UK
  5. iPhone X 'Got Hot and Exploded', Claims User; Apple Investigates
  6. Realme 1, Realme 2 to Get Android Pie Update Soon, Company Confirms
  7. Google Night Sight Is Here to Change Low-Light Photos: What You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for November 20, Price Tipped
  9. WhatsApp Spotted With an Option to Share Contact Info via QR Code
  10. Snapchat Gets Friendship Profiles and Bitmoji Stories
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.